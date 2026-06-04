5G struggles for market share as Nigerians stick with 4G

Key Points

Four years after its rollout, 5G accounts for just 4.2% of Nigeria’s telecom market.

4G remains the dominant technology with a 53.76% market share as of March 2026.

2G continues to maintain a strong presence, accounting for 36.74% of subscriptions.

The NCC attributes slow 5G adoption to the high cost of devices and limited availability of 5G-enabled smartphones.

Mobile operators had projected rapid nationwide expansion following the technology’s launch.

Main Story

Four years after Nigeria began rolling out fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology amid promises of a digital revolution, adoption remains relatively low, with the technology accounting for just 4.2 per cent of the country’s telecom market.

Latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) show that older technologies continue to dominate the sector, with 4G maintaining a commanding lead and 2G retaining a significant share of subscribers.

According to the March 2026 figures, 4G commands 53.76 per cent of the market, followed by 2G at 36.74 per cent, while 3G accounts for 5.3 per cent. In contrast, 5G penetration stands at just 4.2 per cent despite years of investment and expansion efforts by network operators.

The figures underscore the slow pace of migration to next-generation connectivity, even as telecom operators continue to promote 5G as a platform capable of transforming digital services, enterprise solutions and consumer experiences.

Nigeria officially commenced its 5G rollout in 2022, with MTN becoming the first operator to launch commercial services in September of that year. Airtel followed in June 2023, unveiling plans for extensive nationwide deployment.

The Issues

The slow uptake of 5G raises questions about the affordability and accessibility of next-generation technology in Nigeria, particularly at a time when consumers continue to face economic pressures.

Despite the superior speed, lower latency and enhanced capabilities associated with 5G, many subscribers remain on older technologies due to the high cost of compatible devices and limited network coverage in several parts of the country.

Industry data also shows that while 5G adoption has steadily increased over the past year, the growth rate remains modest compared to the entrenched position of 4G and even 2G services.

Between June 2025 and March 2026, 5G market share rose from 3.07 per cent to 4.2 per cent. During the same period, 4G strengthened its dominance, climbing from 50.8 per cent to 53.76 per cent.

The continued resilience of 2G, despite being one of the oldest mobile technologies in use, further highlights the challenges associated with transitioning millions of subscribers to newer network standards.

What’s Being Said

“The advanced 5G technology promises to extend the reach and capacity of MTN Nigeria’s data network and enable much faster speeds and lower latency, giving customers near-instant access to the things they care about and downloads that take seconds instead of minutes,” Toriola said.

“The 5G revolution opens a new vista of opportunities and it is a quantum leap from the existing 4G network. With 4G, video playback and video calls are smooth, but in 5G, end-to-end video creation with the support of Artificial Intelligence is possible,” Cruz stated.

“The low penetration of 5G is largely driven by the high cost of 5G equipment priced in dollars and the insufficient availability of 5G-enabled mobile phones,” Maida explained.

What’s Next

Telecom operators are expected to continue expanding 5G infrastructure across the country as they seek to improve coverage and drive subscriber adoption.

Industry stakeholders also anticipate that falling smartphone prices, increased device availability and broader network deployment could accelerate migration to 5G in the coming years.

The NCC, meanwhile, is expected to maintain efforts aimed at deepening broadband penetration and supporting the country’s digital transformation agenda.

Bottom Line

Despite the hype surrounding its rollout, 5G remains a niche technology in Nigeria four years after launch, with 4G continuing to dominate the telecom landscape and 2G maintaining a surprisingly strong foothold among subscribers.