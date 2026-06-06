Supreme court directs public to verify notarised documents through electronic register

Key points

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has introduced the Electronic Notary Register (ENR) for verification of notarised documents.

Banks, embassies, government agencies and private institutions have been advised to verify documents before processing or acceptance.

The platform also provides access to certified Notaries Public for remote online notarisation services.

Main story

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has directed banks, embassies, consulates, government agencies, private institutions and members of the public to verify all notarised documents through its newly established Electronic Notary Register (ENR) before accepting or processing them.

The directive was contained in a public notice issued by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court.

According to the notice, the Electronic Notary Register, accessible through the official platform, serves as the authorised portal for verifying notarised documents and identifying duly certified Notaries Public across the country.

The Supreme Court stated that the initiative is aimed at strengthening the integrity, authenticity and reliability of notarised documents used for official, regulatory, commercial and administrative purposes.

Under the new arrangement, institutions and individuals are expected to confirm the validity of notarised documents through the electronic platform before relying on them for any transaction or official process.

The Court also noted that the platform provides access to certified Notaries Public authorised to conduct Remote Online Notarisation and other notarial services in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

The move is expected to improve transparency, reduce document fraud and enhance confidence in Nigeria’s notarial system.

The Chief Registrar urged all stakeholders to comply with the directive and utilise the platform for verification and related notarial services.

The issues

Document fraud and the use of improperly notarised documents have remained concerns for financial institutions, diplomatic missions, government agencies and businesses. The absence of a central verification mechanism has often made it difficult to confirm the authenticity of notarised documents.

What’s being said

The Supreme Court says the Electronic Notary Register will serve as the official and reliable platform for verifying notarised documents and accessing certified notarial services, thereby strengthening public trust in the notarial process.

WHAT’S NEXT

Institutions are expected to integrate the verification process into their document authentication procedures, while individuals seeking notarial services can access certified Notaries Public through the electronic platform.

Bottom line

The introduction of the Electronic Notary Register marks a significant step towards modernising Nigeria’s notarial system, improving document verification processes and curbing the use of fraudulent notarised documents.