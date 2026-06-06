NNEW mourns passing of president, Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro

Key points

President of NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW), Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro, passes away on June 2, 2026.

Organisation describes her as a visionary leader who advanced women entrepreneurship and inspired members.

NNEW calls for prayers and support for the bereaved family and community as funeral arrangements are awaited.

Main story

The NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW) has announced the passing of its President, Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro, who died on June 2, 2026.

In an official statement, the organisation described her death as a profound loss to the network, the business community, her family, and all who worked closely with her during her lifetime.

Mrs. Kuyoro was widely regarded as an influential leader whose tenure was marked by a strong commitment to the advancement of women entrepreneurs across Nigeria. Under her leadership, NNEW expanded its reach and strengthened its support systems for women in business, earning her respect within and beyond the organisation.

The issues

Her passing raises a leadership vacuum within NNEW at a time when women-led enterprises continue to seek stronger institutional support and advocacy in Nigeria’s challenging economic climate.

The organisation now faces the task of ensuring continuity of vision, programmes, and initiatives that were championed under her leadership, while maintaining stability within its membership base.

What’s being said

NNEW, in its condolence message, praised Mrs. Kuyoro’s legacy, describing her as a dedicated and visionary leader whose contributions significantly shaped the growth and success of the network.

The organisation also appealed for prayers and emotional support for her family, loved ones, and the broader NNEW community during this period of mourning.

What’s next

According to the statement, details of funeral arrangements and official tributes will be communicated to members once they are finalised by the family.

Members of the network and stakeholders in the business community are expected to pay tribute in the coming days as reflections on her leadership and impact continue.

Bottom line

Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro’s death marks a significant loss for Nigeria’s women entrepreneurship ecosystem, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, advocacy, and institutional growth that will continue to shape NNEW’s future.