Christianah Ogunsanya secures Nigeria’s first medal at UWW Ranking Series

Key points

Reigning African champion Christianah Ogunsanya won a bronze medal to secure Nigeria’s first podium finish at the ongoing UWW Ranking Series tournament in Mongolia.

Ogunsanya defeated Mongolia’s Bayanmunkh 6-6 on technical criteria to claim the bronze medal on Friday.

Commonwealth champion Mercy Genesis narrowly missed out on a podium finish after a 2-7 defeat against Turkey’s Evin Demirhan.

Coach Purity Akuh praised the team’s performance, noting that the tournament provides valuable experience ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Nigeria is represented by four female wrestlers at the event, with upcoming bouts featuring Esther Kolawole and Hannah Ojo on Saturday.

Main Story

Reigning African champion, Christianah Ogunsanya, has secured Nigeria’s first medal at the ongoing 3rd United World Wrestling (UWW) Ranking Series tournament in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Ogunsanya won a bronze medal on Friday after defeating Mongolia’s Bayanmunkh 6-6 on technical criteria. The tournament, tagged the Ulaanbaatar Open, is one of the UWW Ranking Series events and attracts top wrestlers from across the world seeking to improve their rankings and seeding points.

Ogunsanya began her campaign impressively, defeating Mongolia’s Tsovoo Gankhuyag 10-0 by superiority before losing 10-0 by superiority to Japan’s Kiyooka M. in her next bout. Meanwhile, Commonwealth champion Mercy Genesis narrowly missed out on a podium finish after losing 2-7 to Turkey’s Evin Demirhan.

Reacting to the performance, Nigeria’s women wrestling coach, Purity Akuh, expressed gratitude for the achievement and praised the athletes’ efforts. Akuh also commended the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Adewale Adeniyi, for facilitating the team’s participation at the competition.

The coach said Team Nigeria would now focus on Saturday’s events involving Esther Kolawole and Hannah Ojo, while reviewing performances from the opening day to improve the chances of securing more podium finishes. Nigeria is represented by four female wrestlers at the tournament:

Mercy Genesis (50kg), Christianah Ogunsanya (53kg), Esther Kolawole (62kg) and Hannah Ojo (76kg). The Ulaanbaatar Open, the third of four UWW Ranking Series tournaments on the international wrestling calendar, began on June 4 and is scheduled to end on June 7.

The Issues

Utilizing international ranking tournaments to build elite experience for Nigerian wrestlers ahead of global events like the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Navigating highly technical scoring criteria and matching the technical superiority of elite global opponents from leading wrestling nations.

Funding and facilitating national team travel to far-reaching international competitions to ensure athletes earn vital seeding points.

What’s Being Said

Expressing gratitude for the breakthrough medal on Friday, national women’s wrestling coach Purity Akuh stated: “First and foremost, I give thanks to Almighty God for this medal.”

Emphasizing what the podium placement signifies for the international status of the national wrestling ecosystem, Akuh noted: “This medal proves that Nigeria can compete with the world’s leading wrestling nations and elite athletes.”

Outlining how the technical challenges encountered in Mongolia will be translated into training strategies back home, she added: “Our wrestlers have gained valuable experience from this tournament, and as their coach, I have also learned important lessons. I will take the lessons home to help improve their performance and better prepare them for future competitions, particularly the 2028 Summer Olympics,”

Thanking the leadership of the national federation for bankrolling and supporting the technical excursion, the coach concluded: “I will also like to express my sincere appreciation to the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Adewale Adeniyi, for taking on this responsibility and making our participation possible,”

What’s Next

Team Nigeria will shift its operational focus to Saturday’s match schedules involving Esther Kolawole and Hannah Ojo.

The technical crew will review tapes from the opening day defeats to correct tactical vulnerabilities before the tournament concludes on June 7.

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation will leverage the lessons learned to draft preparation blueprints for upcoming seeding competitions on the international calendar.

Bottom Line

African champion Christianah Ogunsanya has claimed Nigeria’s first bronze medal at the Ulaanbaatar Open in Mongolia by technical criteria, keeping the four-woman national wrestling contingent on track for vital ranking points ahead of the 2028 Olympics.