Bayern munich edge Real madrid 4–3, reach UCL semi-finals

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 16, 2026

Key Points

Bayern Munich defeat Real Madrid 4–3, advance 6–4 on aggregate

Late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise seal dramatic victory

Real Madrid finish with nine men after two late red cards

Main Story

Bayern Munich secured a dramatic 4–3 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday night, advancing 6–4 on aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after a chaotic and high-intensity quarter-final clash.

Real Madrid made a blistering start, scoring just 35 seconds into the match after a costly error by Manuel Neuer gifted Arda Güler a simple opener. Bayern responded swiftly, with Aleksandar Pavlovic heading home from close range to restore parity.

Güler struck again in the 29th minute with a well-taken free kick, ending a 20-game goal drought, before Harry Kane equalised for Bayern. Kylian Mbappé then added another for Madrid, sending both sides into halftime level at 3–3 in an end-to-end encounter.

The second half saw a more cautious tempo, with Neuer redeeming himself through crucial saves, including a key stop to deny Mbappé. The match turned decisively in the closing stages when Eduardo Camavinga and Güler were both sent off, reducing Madrid to nine men.

Bayern capitalised on the numerical advantage, with Luis Díaz scoring in the 89th minute before Michael Olise added a stoppage-time goal to complete the comeback and secure qualification.

What’s Being Said

“The red card changed the game completely. In matches of this level, decisions like that must be handled carefully,” said Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

“We showed resilience and belief until the very end. This is what defines top teams,” Bayern forward Harry Kane said post-match.

What’s Next

Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals

First leg fixtures are expected later in April, with return legs in early May

UEFA will confirm exact match dates and venues within days

The Bottom Line: Bayern Munich’s late surge underscores their tactical discipline and squad depth, while Real Madrid’s collapse highlights the fine margins—and volatility—at elite European level.