Africa CDC and WHO launch $518m response plan for Ebola outbreak

Key points

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have launched a joint preparedness plan to tackle an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain.

The six-month response strategy seeks to mobilize 518 million dollars to strengthen early detection and rapid response measures across African nations.

Implementation is currently underway across 10 priority countries identified for critical strengthening of emergency coordination and disease surveillance.

There are currently no licensed vaccines or therapeutics approved for the Bundibugyo virus strain.

The plan emphasizes the protection of vulnerable populations and the maintenance of essential health services for concurrent threats like mpox, cholera, and measles.

Main Story

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have inaugurated a joint continental preparedness and response plan to tackle the ongoing Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

In a statement issued on Friday, the organizations explained that the six-month plan seeks to mobilize 518 million dollars to help African countries and partners strengthen preparedness, early detection, and rapid response measures.

WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, stated that the plan, covering June to November, brings together governments, partners, and communities under a unified “One Response” approach to reinforce outbreak efforts across Africa. According to him, the strategy complements national response operations already activated by authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Core pillars of the intervention include emergency coordination, disease surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention, clinical care, and logistics. Implementation has commenced in affected and at-risk countries, with critical measures being prioritized in 10 countries for early detection.

Africa CDC Director-General, Dr. Jean Kaseya, emphasized the importance of collective action and urgency in containing the outbreak to prevent further transmission into neighboring countries. He noted that the strategy places communities at the center of the response, as trust remains essential for effective contact tracing and safe care practices.

Because there are no licensed vaccines or therapeutics currently approved for the Bundibugyo strain, the plan focuses on building health system resilience. It also stresses the need for continued support for concurrent health threats, including mpox, cholera, and measles, to avoid disruptions to routine healthcare. The organizations urged member states to enhance screening at points of entry and improve cross-border coordination to reduce the risk of regional spread.

The Issues

Managing an Ebola outbreak where no approved vaccines or specific therapeutics are currently available for the infecting strain.

Scaling up disease surveillance and laboratory testing across 10 high-priority countries to ensure early detection.

Maintaining essential health services to prevent outbreaks of cholera, mpox, and measles from escalating during the Ebola response.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the comprehensive scope of the “One Response” approach, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said: “It includes emergency coordination and disease surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, clinical care, community engagement, research, logistics and support for essential health services,”

Highlighting the need for rapid implementation in priority and at-risk zones, Ghebreyesus stated: “Implementation is already underway in affected and at-risk countries, with critical measures being strengthened in 10 priority countries for early detection and rapid response,”

Stressing the requirement for continental speed to match the movement of the virus, Dr Jean Kaseya stated: “Ebola moves fast. Africa must move faster. This joint plan gives the continent a clear path to act with speed and unity: to save lives, support the affected countries and protect neighbouring communities,”

Emphasizing that clinical tools are not currently available for this specific strain, the Africa CDC statement noted: “With no licensed vaccines or therapeutics currently approved for the Bundibugyo strain, the plan focuses on strengthening health systems to maintain resilience during the emergency. It also stresses continued support for concurrent health threats including mpox, cholera and measles to avoid disruptions to routine care,”

What’s Next

Partner organizations will focus on mobilizing the 518 million dollars required to fund the response through November 2026.

Health authorities in 10 priority countries will intensify screening at points of entry and strengthen laboratory testing capacities.

Africa CDC and WHO will monitor the implementation of the “One Response” framework to ensure coordinated contact tracing and clinical care.

Bottom Line

The Africa CDC and WHO have launched a $518 million, six-month emergency plan to contain a Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, focusing on disease surveillance and health system resilience across 10 priority countries due to a lack of approved vaccines for this specific strain.