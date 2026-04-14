Bi-Courtney explains MMA2 car park tariff hike

Keypoints

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) has increased parking rates at the MMA2 multi-storey car park in Lagos to combat chronic congestion.

has increased parking rates at the MMA2 multi-storey car park in Lagos to combat chronic congestion. The operator stated that the facility was being misused for long-term storage —sometimes for months or years—limiting space for actual travelers.

—sometimes for months or years—limiting space for actual travelers. Under the new regime, Saloon cars now pay N3,500 for the first hour, while SUVs pay N4,000 .

now pay for the first hour, while pay . Overnight parking has been set at a steep N50,000 to specifically discourage non-travelers from abandoning vehicles at the terminal.

Main Story

In a statement released on Monday, the Head of Corporate Communications for BASL, Mrs. Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, explained that the tariff review is an “operational necessity” rather than a revenue-driven move.

She noted that genuine passengers were spending upwards of 30 minutes searching for parking spaces, often leading to missed flights and delays. The mismanagement of the facility by long-stay users has reportedly placed significant security and operational pressure on the terminal’s infrastructure.

Yinka-Olawuyi emphasized that MMA2 maintains some of the highest safety and security standards in Nigeria, which requires proactive management of all facilities.

By increasing the turnover rate of the car park, the operator aims to restore order and improve the overall traffic flow around the terminal’s drop-off and pick-up zones. The new rates also include a N25,000 penalty for lost tickets and a flat N20,000 fee for buses, effective immediately.

The Issues

The primary challenge for MMA2 is the supply-demand imbalance caused by the lack of affordable long-term parking alternatives near the airport. Authorities must solve the problem of vehicle abandonment, which has turned a premium transit facility into a de facto storage warehouse. Furthermore, there is a risk that high parking fees might push more vehicles into the terminal’s drop-off zones, potentially worsening the very traffic congestion the policy intends to fix. To ensure a seamless experience, BASL must now balance these high tariffs with improved digital booking systems or valet services that guarantee a spot for high-paying passengers.

What’s Being Said

“The review is not revenue-driven but an operational necessity to restore order,” stated Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi .

. Frequent flyers have expressed mixed reactions, with some welcoming the availability of spaces and others decrying the high cost of a “quick pick-up.”

have expressed mixed reactions, with some welcoming the availability of spaces and others decrying the high cost of a “quick pick-up.” Security analysts noted that reducing the number of stationary, long-term vehicles improves the “access control” and surveillance capabilities of the terminal.

noted that reducing the number of stationary, long-term vehicles improves the “access control” and surveillance capabilities of the terminal. Travel agents observed that the N50,000 overnight fee makes it significantly cheaper for travelers to use ride-hailing services than to leave their cars at the airport.

What’s Next

BASL is expected to monitor traffic flow over the next month to see if the tariff hike successfully reduces the 30-minute search time for parking.

is expected to monitor traffic flow over the next month to see if the tariff hike successfully reduces the 30-minute search time for parking. Travelers are anticipated to shift toward public transport or e-hailing apps for airport trips to avoid the new N3,500 hourly rates.

for airport trips to avoid the new N3,500 hourly rates. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) may face pressure to review parking policies at other terminals if the “long-stay” trend is found to be a systemic issue across Lagos.

may face pressure to review parking policies at other terminals if the “long-stay” trend is found to be a systemic issue across Lagos. Increased enforcement at drop-off zones is likely as the airport tries to prevent motorists from idling at the curb to avoid the multi-storey parking fees.

Bottom Line

The MMA2 tariff hike is a aggressive attempt to reclaim the terminal’s infrastructure for its intended users. By pricing out long-term storage, Bi-Courtney is betting that passengers will value “time saved” over the increased cost of convenience.