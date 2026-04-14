Customs deploys seven patrol vessels to strengthen anti-smuggling operations on Waterways

Key points:

Nigeria Customs deploys seven patrol vessels to Western Marine Command

New assets include two gunboats and five logistics boats

Move aimed at boosting anti-smuggling operations and maritime security

Main story:

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has approved the deployment of seven patrol vessels to the Service’s Western Marine Command to enhance surveillance and combat smuggling along Nigeria’s waterways.

The vessels—comprising two gunboats and five logistics boats—were officially handed over to the Command on Monday, April 13, 2026, significantly expanding its operational fleet and strengthening rapid response capabilities across key maritime corridors.

Ntadi described the deployment as a major boost to ongoing enforcement operations, adding that the dynamic nature of smuggling requires continuous adaptation and improved coordination.

“The fight against smuggling is evolving, and we must remain proactive. This will strengthen our enforcement outcomes and help protect national revenue,” he added.

To ensure optimal utilisation of the vessels, officers of the Command recently underwent intensive training facilitated by SEWA Africa Ltd, the contractor responsible for the boats.

The training covered vessel handling, safety procedures, and operational efficiency.

A representative of the company, Steven Okitiape, said the programme was designed to enhance both technical competence and safety standards among personnel.

What’s being said:

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Comptroller of the Western Marine Command, Patrick Ntadi, said the deployment underscores the Service’s commitment to tackling economic sabotage and transnational crimes on the waterways.

“These assets demonstrate our resolve to secure Nigeria’s waterways. We are enhancing our operational capacity to respond swiftly and effectively,” Ntadi said.

He noted that the expanded fleet would improve patrol coverage, address previous logistical constraints, and reinforce deterrence against smuggling activities.

Bottom line:

The deployment of additional patrol vessels marks a strategic step by the Nigeria Customs Service to strengthen maritime security, curb smuggling, and safeguard government revenue through improved enforcement across Nigeria’s waterways.