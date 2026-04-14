APC adopts Yayi as consensus candidate for Ogun 2027

Keypoints

Sen. Solomon Adeola (Yayi) , currently representing Ogun West, has been unanimously adopted as the APC consensus governorship candidate for 2027.

, currently representing Ogun West, has been unanimously adopted as the APC consensus governorship candidate for 2027. Gov. Dapo Abiodun announced the decision on Monday during a high-level strategic caucus meeting in Abeokuta.

announced the decision on Monday during a high-level strategic caucus meeting in Abeokuta. The meeting featured a rare gathering of rival political heavyweights, including former governors Olusegun Osoba, Ibikunle Amosun, and Gbenga Daniel .

. The adoption aims to ensure a rancour-free process and maintain party unity well ahead of the official 2027 primary elections.

Main Story

At a state strategic caucus meeting held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) officially endorsed Sen. Solomon Adeola as its flagbearer for the 2027 gubernatorial race.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who presided over the announcement, described the move as a display of “high political magnanimity.” He urged other aspirants to set aside personal ambitions in the collective interest of the party, emphasizing a spirit of “no victor, no vanquish.”

Sen. Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, accepted the endorsement with a pledge to build on the existing achievements of the state and maintain the unity of the party.

The meeting was particularly notable for the attendance of former governors Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniel, whose presence signaled a significant consolidation of the party’s various factions. State Chairman Yemi Sanusi noted that the early consensus was a deliberate strategy to prevent the internal divisions that have characterized previous election cycles in the state.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the Ogun APC is managing the fallout from aspirants who were bypassed in this consensus arrangement, such as Gboyega Isiaka, who was present at the meeting. Authorities must solve the problem of long-term loyalty, as an endorsement made in early 2026—nearly two years before the election—may face legal or internal challenges as the primary season draws closer. Furthermore, while the presence of Amosun and Daniel suggests a “unified front,” the shifting alliances of Ogun politics are historically volatile. To succeed, the party must now ensure that this “political magnanimity” translates into a grassroots campaign that addresses the developmental needs of both Ogun West and the other senatorial districts.

What’s Being Said

“The protection of our collective interest must remain the central objective of this party,” stated Gov. Dapo Abiodun .

. Sen. Solomon Adeola expressed his appreciation, promising to “keep the flag flying” and retain the progress made under the current administration.

expressed his appreciation, promising to “keep the flag flying” and retain the progress made under the current administration. Political analysts have observed that the unified attendance of Osoba, Amosun, and Daniel is a “power move” designed to discourage any meaningful opposition from other parties in the state.

have observed that the unified attendance of Osoba, Amosun, and Daniel is a “power move” designed to discourage any meaningful opposition from other parties in the state. Party insiders mentioned that the move was necessary to stabilize the political landscape early, given the high stakes of the 2027 transition.

What’s Next

Sen. Adeola is expected to begin a statewide “thank you” tour to consult with various local government stakeholders and consolidate his support base.

is expected to begin a statewide “thank you” tour to consult with various local government stakeholders and consolidate his support base. The Ogun APC is anticipated to set up reconciliation committees to engage with other governorship hopefuls who may feel sidelined by the consensus decision.

is anticipated to set up reconciliation committees to engage with other governorship hopefuls who may feel sidelined by the consensus decision. Opposition parties in the state are likely to react by intensifying their own search for a unified candidate to challenge the now-consolidated APC machinery.

in the state are likely to react by intensifying their own search for a unified candidate to challenge the now-consolidated APC machinery. Increased legislative focus is expected as Adeola balances his current duties in the Senate with his role as the governor-in-waiting for the 2027 race.

Bottom Line

By choosing Yayi this early, the Ogun APC is attempting to write a new script of internal cohesion. The successful gathering of the state’s most powerful political figures under one roof suggests that the party is prioritizing a stable transition over a competitive and potentially divisive primary.