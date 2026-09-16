Messi set for final Argentina appearance in farewell match vs Benin

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 16, 2026

Key Points

· Argentina has confirmed Lionel Messi will make his final national team appearance against Benin Republic on October 6, 2026

· The farewell match will be held at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires

· AFA president Claudio Tapia said Messi accepted an invitation to receive a proper send off after deciding to retire from international football

· The AFA has also invited Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning squad and their families to attend

· The match will be Messi’s 208th appearance for Argentina, adding to his record tally of 125 international goals

· Messi led Argentina to the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa América

Main Story

Argentina have confirmed that football icon Lionel Messi will make his final appearance for the national team when they face the Benin Republic in a special friendly on October 6, 2026, at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The Argentine Football Association said Messi accepted an invitation from president Claudio Tapia to receive a home farewell after deciding to retire from international football.

Tapia confirmed the decision was made in consultation with national team head coach Lionel Scaloni. “To all Argentina fans and Argentinians, I want to tell you that after a chat with the national team head coach, Lionel Scaloni, we have taken the decision to invite the best player in the world, emblem of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6, here, in Argentina,” he said.

To mark the occasion, the AFA has also invited members of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning squad, along with their families, to attend the international friendly. The match will stand as Messi’s 208th appearance for Argentina, further extending his record tally of 125 international goals for the national team.

The Issues

Messi’s international retirement closes out one of the most decorated careers in football history, and the choice of a home farewell reflects how central he has become to Argentina’s football identity over nearly two decades. Organizing the send off as a friendly against Benin Republic, rather than a high profile rival, suggests the occasion is being treated less as a competitive fixture and more as a ceremonial tribute built around the moment itself.

The decision also raises questions about succession within the national team. Messi has been Argentina’s talismanic captain through multiple major tournament wins, and his departure leaves a significant leadership and creative void that Scaloni’s squad will need to address heading into future competitions without him.

What’s Being Said

Tapia’s comments framed the farewell match as a deserved tribute to Messi’s standing both within the national team and in global football, repeatedly emphasizing his role as captain and emblem of the Argentine side, The involvement of the 2022 World Cup winning squad and their families in the occasion underscores how tightly this farewell is being tied to that tournament win specifically, arguably the crowning achievement of Messi’s international career and a moment that cemented his legacy among Argentine fans.

What’s Next

Attention will now turn to the buildup surrounding the October 6 match itself, including how the AFA structures the ceremonial elements of the occasion and how Argentine fans and the wider football world respond to the farewell, Beyond the match, focus will likely shift to how Argentina’s national team moves forward without Messi, including how Scaloni reshapes the squad’s attacking structure and leadership for future tournaments.

Bottom Line

Messi’s farewell match closes the international chapter of a career that reshaped Argentine football, and the AFA’s decision to build the occasion around the 2022 World Cup winning squad reflects just how deeply that triumph is tied to how he’ll be remembered on the national stage.