Malema sentenced to five years over firearm discharge at rally

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 16, 2026

Key Points

South African opposition leader Julius Malema sentenced to five years in prison over 2018 firearm discharge

Court rules act was deliberate violation of firearm laws, rejecting defence of celebratory intent

Malema’s party, EFF, alleges political targeting; appeal process already underway

Main Story

A South African court on Thursday sentenced Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to five years in prison for unlawfully discharging a firearm during a political rally in 2018, in a case that has intensified political tensions in the country.

The ruling, delivered by Magistrate Twanet Olivier, found that Malema intentionally fired an assault rifle into the air during an EFF event, rejecting arguments by the defence that the act was merely symbolic or celebratory. The court emphasised that the conduct constituted a clear breach of South Africa’s firearm control laws.

“It wasn’t an impulsive act… it was the event of the evening,” Olivier said during sentencing, underscoring the deliberate nature of the incident.

The prosecution had pushed for a harsher penalty of up to 15 years, citing the risks associated with public firearm use. Malema, 45, was convicted in October 2025, with sentencing delayed pending procedural considerations.

Hundreds of EFF supporters, many dressed in the party’s signature red attire, gathered outside the courthouse, signalling the high political stakes surrounding the case. The party has consistently framed the prosecution as an attempt to suppress its leadership.

Malema’s legal team confirmed plans to appeal the conviction and sentence, setting the stage for a prolonged legal battle that could move to higher courts.

The case was initiated by AfriForum, a conservative civil rights group that has frequently challenged Malema over his rhetoric and political activities, including his use of controversial anti-apartheid chants.

What’s Being Said

“This is not a political party that has been convicted here… it is an individual,” Twanet Olivier, Magistrate, South African Judiciary.

“The discharge of a firearm in a public setting cannot be trivialised as celebration,” State Prosecutor, South African National Prosecuting Authority.

“This case is a clear attempt to silence a dissenting political voice in South Africa,” EFF Spokesperson, Economic Freedom Fighters.

What’s Next

Malema’s legal team is expected to file a formal appeal within the statutory window, potentially suspending immediate enforcement of the sentence

The case may escalate to the High Court or Supreme Court of Appeal, depending on legal grounds raised

Political tensions could rise, with EFF supporters already signalling possible nationwide protests in response to the ruling

The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Malema’s sentencing moves beyond a legal dispute into a politically sensitive flashpoint, testing South Africa’s balance between rule of law and political expression. The appeal process will be critical—not just for Malema’s future, but for how legal accountability is perceived in a deeply polarised political environment.