NBC warns broadcasters against bias, others ahead of 2027 elections

Key points

NBC cautions presenters against bias, personal opinions, and unethical broadcasting practices.

Breaches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code may attract sanctions, especially during the election period.

Commission raises concern over rising inflammatory and divisive content on airwaves.

Main story

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has expressed concern over what it describes as a growing decline in professionalism among broadcast anchors and presenters, warning that violations of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code will attract sanctions as the 2027 general elections approach.

In a statement issued on Friday via its official Facebook page, the Commission, through the Office of the Director-General and Public Affairs Department, said it had observed a “disturbing departure from the core principles of broadcast journalism,” particularly in relation to fairness, balance, and neutrality.

The NBC noted that some presenters now express personal opinions as facts, fail to present opposing viewpoints fairly, and allow inflammatory content during programmes—actions it said undermine ethical broadcasting standards.

The issues

According to the Commission, the rising trend of biased presentation, intimidation of guests, and the spread of divisive content poses a threat to responsible journalism and public trust in the media.

It also expressed concern over the misuse of broadcast platforms by political actors to disseminate hate speech, misinformation, and content capable of inciting public disorder, especially as the nation moves closer to a critical electoral period.

What’s being said

The NBC warned that any presenter found guilty of expressing personal opinions as facts, bullying or intimidating guests, or denying fair hearing to opposing views would be deemed to have committed a Class B breach under the Broadcasting Code.

It emphasised that editorial responsibility rests solely with broadcasters and cannot be transferred to guests, even in live programmes.

The Commission further stated that compliance with the Broadcasting Code is mandatory, not optional, and reiterated its commitment to enforcing strict regulatory measures against “inflammatory, divisive, or unsubstantiated broadcasts.”

What’s next

The NBC said it will intensify monitoring of broadcast content across news, current affairs, and political programmes, with increased enforcement actions expected where violations occur. Broadcasters are also being urged to strengthen internal editorial controls ahead of the 2027 elections.

Bottom line

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 election cycle, the NBC is tightening oversight of broadcast content, warning that professionalism, neutrality, and adherence to ethical standards are essential to safeguarding national unity and credible public communication.