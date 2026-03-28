Judge rules Colgate must face lawsuits over kids’ mouthwash

KEY POINTS

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood ruled that Colgate-Palmolive must face two class-action lawsuits regarding its “misleading” mouthwash packaging.

Plaintiffs argue that bright colors and flavors like Bubble Fruit trick parents into thinking fluoride rinses are safe for children under 6.

The judge dismissed a similar claim regarding toothpaste, noting that toothpaste labels explicitly mention “pea-sized” amounts for young children.

Health authorities warn that fluoride can be toxic if swallowed, specifically advising against rinse use for children under the age of six.

MAIN STORY

A federal court in Chicago has drawn a legal line between how oral care companies market toothpaste versus mouthwash to children.

While toothpaste packaging was found to be sufficiently clear, Judge Andrea Wood ruled that Colgate’s mouthwash labeling could reasonably confuse a parent.

The lawsuits contend that by prominently featuring “kids” or “children’s” on the front of bottles, Colgate encourages the use of a product that the FDA and health experts say should be avoided by toddlers who lack the swallowing reflexes to use it safely.

Colgate argued that parents should naturally treat mouthwash as an over-the-counter drug and check the fine print on the back for warnings.

However, the judge was unpersuaded, suggesting that the “marketing context” including the use of “Silly Strawberry” flavors—might override a consumer’s instinct to hunt for a warning label.

This ruling follows a wave of similar legal pressure against other giants like Procter & Gamble (Crest) and Sanofi, signaling a broader industry shift toward stricter labeling for pediatric fluoride products.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge is the “Marketing-Safety Paradox.” To appeal to children, companies use “Visual Lures” like bright characters and candy flavors, which inadvertently signal to parents that the product is as harmless as juice. This “Safety Misperception” is dangerous because fluoride ingestion in young children can lead to dental fluorosis or acute toxicity. While the judge found toothpaste labels adequate due to the “pea-sized” instruction, she noted that the mouthwash labels lacked that same immediate clarity on the front of the bottle.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These rulings will hopefully send a wake-up call to manufacturers to stop promoting unsafe use of fluoride products,” stated Michael Connett, lawyer for the plaintiffs .

. “Reasonable consumers might not know where to draw the line for rinses, given how most Colgate labels prominently featured the words ‘kids’,” noted Judge Andrea Wood .

. “Toothpaste was different because the labels expressly instructed that children between 2 and 6 use pea-sized amounts,” the Judge added in her dismissal of the toothpaste claim.

in her dismissal of the toothpaste claim. “The toothbrush with a full strip of toothpaste is there only to represent the act of toothbrushing,” Wood wrote regarding visual context.

WHAT’S NEXT

Colgate-Palmolive must now prepare for a discovery phase and potential trial for the two mouthwash lawsuits. Following similar investigations by the Texas Attorney General, Colgate and P&G have already started updating toothpaste packaging for brands like Tom’s of Maine and hello. Industry experts expect a voluntary redesign of mouthwash bottles across the sector to include clearer “Under 6” warnings on the front panel to avoid further litigation. Parents are advised to continue following the “pea-size” rule for toothpaste and to keep all fluoride rinses out of reach of children under six years old.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that “Kids” on the label doesn’t always mean it’s for all kids. While the court gave Colgate a pass on toothpaste, it ruled that “Bubble Fruit” flavors don’t excuse a lack of clear age warnings on mouthwash. For parents, this case serves as a reminder that when it comes to fluoride, the back of the bottle is more important than the colorful characters on the front.