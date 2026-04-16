Federal Government breaks ground on 200 MMSCFD gas plant in Delta State

Keypoints

The Federal Government has officially commenced the construction of the 200 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) Southfield Utorogu Gas Processing Plant in Delta State.

has officially commenced the construction of the Southfield Utorogu Gas Processing Plant in Delta State. The project is a joint venture between the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and an indigenous firm, Southfield Petroleum Limited (SPL) .

and an indigenous firm, . Located in Iwherekan, Ughelli South, the plant aims to significantly boost domestic gas supply for power generation and industrial use .

. Minister Heineken Lokpobiri highlighted the project as a critical pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda to ensure national energy security.

highlighted the project as a critical pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda to ensure national energy security. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori pledged the Delta State government’s full support to ensure the timely completion of the high-capital project.

Main Story

In a strategic move to address Nigeria’s persistent energy deficit, the Federal Government on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a massive gas processing facility in Delta State.

The Southfield Utorogu Gas Processing Plant is designed to tackle the “mainstream” challenge of bringing stranded gas to the domestic market.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, emphasized that the 200 MMSCFD facility is essential for stimulating industrial growth and providing the feedstock required for stable power generation across the country.

The project represents a significant win for indigenous participation in the energy sector. Dr. Patrick Ndiomu, Chairman of SPL, noted that the facility’s primary focus is unlocking the entire gas value chain—from extraction to supply.

By partnering with local investors like SPL, the NCDMB is leveraging government capital to de-risk high-stakes energy infrastructure, ensuring that Delta State remains a hub for Nigeria’s transition toward a gas-driven economy.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the Southfield project is the infrastructure-investment gap; as Minister Lokpobiri noted, gas processing is a “high capital intensive” endeavor that requires consistent funding to avoid the delays typical of Nigerian energy projects. Authorities must solve the problem of pipeline security, as the facility in Ughelli South relies on a vulnerable network of existing and new conduits to move gas to power plants. Furthermore, there is a market-pricing risk; for the plant to be commercially viable, domestic gas prices must be balanced to attract industrial buyers while remaining affordable for the power sector. To ensure the 200 MMSCFD target is met, the NCDMB must maintain strict oversight of the construction phases to prevent “Renewed Hope” from becoming a stalled promise.

What’s Being Said

“One of our problems is bringing the gas to the market… this is a very high capital intensive project,” stated Heineken Lokpobiri .

. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori assured that the state would “activate all necessary machineries” to guarantee a peaceful environment for the project’s completion.

assured that the state would “activate all necessary machineries” to guarantee a peaceful environment for the project’s completion. Dr. Patrick Ndiomu emphasized that the plant is about “unlocking value,” transforming raw gas into a catalyst for national industrialization.

emphasized that the plant is about “unlocking value,” transforming raw gas into a catalyst for national industrialization. Local community leaders in Iwherekan expressed optimism that the project will create jobs and improve the local economy, provided the “Local Content” laws are strictly followed during hiring.

What’s Next

Phase 1 of construction is expected to focus on site clearing and the procurement of long-lead gas processing equipment throughout the remainder of 2026.

is expected to focus on site clearing and the procurement of long-lead gas processing equipment throughout the remainder of 2026. The NCDMB is anticipated to release a project timeline soon, detailing the milestones for integration into the national gas grid.

is anticipated to release a project timeline soon, detailing the milestones for integration into the national gas grid. Industrial consumers in the South-South region are likely to begin negotiating “off-take” agreements to secure a steady supply of gas once the plant is operational.

in the South-South region are likely to begin negotiating “off-take” agreements to secure a steady supply of gas once the plant is operational. The Delta State Ministry of Oil and Gas will maintain a liaison office at the site to monitor progress and handle any local grievances in real-time.

Bottom Line The Southfield Utorogu plant is a concrete step toward ending Nigeria’s reliance on “scarcity thinking” in the energy sector. By turning 200 MMSCFD of raw gas into industrial fuel, the Federal Government is betting that Delta State can lead the nation toward an era of energy abundance and industrial self-sufficiency.