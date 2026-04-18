FG warns against illegal use of diplomatic titles, fake ‘Ambassadors’ face prosecution

Key points

Foreign Affairs Ministry warns against illegal self-conferment of “Ambassador” and other diplomatic titles.

Government says only the President has authority to appoint and accredit ambassadors.

Security agencies to prosecute offenders using fake diplomatic identities and documents.

Main story

The Federal Government has raised alarm over the rising cases of individuals and unauthorised organisations illegally using and conferring diplomatic titles, particularly the title of “Ambassador,” warning that such acts are criminal and punishable under Nigerian law.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa said the ministry has observed with concern the activities of persons and groups who falsely assume or confer diplomatic designations on themselves and members of the public.

The ministry stressed that titles such as “Ambassador,” “Diplomatic Envoy,” and similar nomenclature are strictly reserved for individuals duly appointed and accredited by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The issues

According to the ministry, the misuse of diplomatic titles has become increasingly widespread, with individuals presenting themselves as ambassadors in official communications, engagements with foreign missions, and public spaces.

It also noted cases of fake diplomatic documents, identity cards, vehicle number plates, and other materials bearing national insignia, describing the development as a serious embarrassment to the country’s international image.

What’s being said

The ministry categorically stated that only the President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Tinubu, has the constitutional authority to appoint and accredit ambassadors on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It further clarified that no individual, organisation, or non-governmental body is permitted to confer diplomatic titles, adding that such titles are not obtainable through payment or membership subscriptions.

While acknowledging that “brand ambassador” roles exist in marketing and public relations, the ministry warned that such designations do not confer legal diplomatic status and must not be used as official titles.

What’s next

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is working with security agencies, including the Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), and other stakeholders to identify and prosecute offenders involved in impersonation and fraudulent diplomatic practices.

Bottom line

The Federal Government has intensified its crackdown on fake diplomatic titles, warning that impersonation of ambassadors undermines Nigeria’s international credibility and will attract strict legal consequences going forward.