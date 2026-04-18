REA launches RELIP: Nigeria moves toward local solar manufacturing

Keypoints

Abba Aliyu , the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) , officially announced the launch of the Renewable Energy Localisation and Industrialisation Programme (RELIP) .

, the Managing Director of the , officially announced the launch of the . The initiative was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Mente Energy on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the REA headquarters in Abuja.

signed with on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the REA headquarters in Abuja. RELIP aims to transition Nigeria from a consumer of clean energy technology to a manufacturing hub , reducing dependency on imported components.

, reducing dependency on imported components. Over the next seven months, the program will deliver a 20-year industrialisation roadmap and identify specific opportunities for private investors.

and identify specific opportunities for private investors. Aliyu highlighted the REA’s track record, including 1.6 million connections and 131MW of solar capacity already installed, as the foundation for this industrial shift.

Main Story

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is pivoting from providing electricity access to driving industrial growth. In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) page today, April 18, 2026, REA boss Abba Aliyu declared that Nigeria can no longer rely on energy solutions built elsewhere.

The newly launched RELIP program is designed to create a “domestic renewable energy hardware economy,” turning the country’s high demand for solar power into a local manufacturing engine.

According to Aliyu, Nigeria has reached a “present imperative” where its massive market can finally support its own factories.

By acting as a bridge between demand and production, the REA and its partner, Mente Energy, hope to preserve foreign exchange and create thousands of high-skilled jobs. The program includes the creation of a specialized Localisation and Industrialisation Unit within the agency to ensure that the goal of “Made in Nigeria” solar parts becomes a permanent reality.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the import-dependency cycle; currently, most of the economic value from Nigeria’s solar boom flows to foreign manufacturers in Asia and Europe. Authorities must solve the problem of investor confidence, which is why the RELIP program is focused on creating “investor-ready opportunities” to attract large-scale capital. Furthermore, there is a technical-workforce risk; while the REA has trained 100 young professionals recently, a full-scale manufacturing industry will require a much larger pipeline of specialized engineers and technicians. To succeed, the REA must ensure that the 20-year roadmap provides the “long-term stability” needed for businesses to build expensive factories on Nigerian soil.

What’s Being Said

“Localisation is no longer a future ambition but a present imperative,” stated Abba Aliyu , MD/CEO of the REA.

, MD/CEO of the REA. Tolu Osekita, Managing Partner of Mente Energy, described the move as a way for “capital of every origin” to invest in Nigeria with greater scale and confidence.

What’s Next

A 20-year industrialisation roadmap is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026, outlining the step-by-step path to full local manufacturing.

is expected to be finalized by the end of 2026, outlining the step-by-step path to full local manufacturing. Demand modelling data will be released to potential investors in the coming months to show exactly where the new factories should be built.

will be released to potential investors in the coming months to show exactly where the new factories should be built. The Localisation and Industrialisation Unit within the REA will begin its first phase of internal operations to oversee the partnership with Mente Energy.

within the REA will begin its first phase of internal operations to oversee the partnership with Mente Energy. New installations under the RELIP framework are anticipated to prioritize the use of locally assembled or manufactured components as the program scales.

Bottom Line

Abba Aliyu’s announcement marks a major shift in how Nigeria views its energy transition. By moving from “projects to industry,” the REA is attempting to ensure that every solar panel installed in a Nigerian village also supports a job in a Nigerian factory.