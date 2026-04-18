JAMB releases Thursday UTME results, warns against manipulation

Key points

JAMB releases results of candidates who sat for the UTME on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

A total of 632,788 results have been made available for viewing.

Board warns against result falsification, says offenders are already facing prosecution.

Main story

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

According to the Board, a total of 632,788 results have been processed and made available for candidates to access.

In a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB advised candidates to check their results by sending “UTMERESULT” via SMS to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number (SIM) used during registration.

The Board clarified that candidates can currently only view their results, noting that printing options are not yet available.

The issues

JAMB raised concerns over increasing attempts to manipulate or falsify UTME result messages, warning that such actions undermine the integrity of the examination process and constitute a criminal offence.

What’s being said

The Board cautioned candidates against altering SMS results received from official channels, stressing that any attempt to fabricate scores to mislead parents or the public would attract legal consequences.

According to JAMB, some individuals have already been apprehended for result falsification using artificial intelligence and other electronic tools.

“Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means,” the statement noted, adding that offenders will face the full weight of the law.

JAMB also assured that the UTME exercise is still ongoing and that results will continue to be released in batches as processing is completed.

What’s next

The Board will continue releasing additional results as they are processed, while intensifying monitoring and enforcement actions against malpractice, including digital manipulation of examination outcomes.

Bottom line

While over 632,000 UTME results have been released, JAMB is tightening security around its result system, warning that any attempt to manipulate scores will be treated as a serious criminal offence.