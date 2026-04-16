Nigeria intensifies bid to host African Monetary Institute in Abuja

Keypoints

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed that Abuja is ready to host the African Monetary Institute (AMI) , a key step toward a single African currency.

has confirmed that Abuja is ready to host the , a key step toward a single African currency. Governor Olayemi Cardoso stated that a dedicated office facility has already been secured and opened for inspection by the African Union.

stated that a dedicated office facility has already been secured and opened for inspection by the African Union. The AMI, approved in February, aims to strengthen macroeconomic convergence and promote monetary coordination across the continent.

and promote monetary coordination across the continent. AU Commissioner Francisca Belobe noted that the institute is vital for boosting trade and enhancing Africa’s economic sovereignty.

noted that the institute is vital for boosting trade and enhancing Africa’s economic sovereignty. Finance Minister Wale Edun reaffirmed Nigeria’s full political and logistical backing to ensure the institute’s planned September 2026 take-off.

Main Story

Nigeria has significantly advanced its bid to become the financial nerve center of the continent by stepping up preparations to host the African Monetary Institute (AMI).

Speaking at the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC on Thursday, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso represented by Deputy Governor Muhammad Abdullahi announced that the country has moved from “policy support to concrete implementation.”

The institute is envisioned as the precursor to an African Central Bank and the eventual rollout of a unified African currency.

The Nigerian government has already secured a dedicated facility in Abuja to serve as the AMI headquarters, signaling its readiness to meet all host-country obligations. Finance Minister Wale Edun emphasized that the AMI is the “first step” in a larger plan for continental financial integration.

By hosting the institute, Nigeria positions itself to lead the harmonization of monetary policies across AU member states, aiming to stabilize exchange rates and improve debt sustainability on a regional scale.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the AMI is the macroeconomic-convergence gap; member nations currently have wildly different inflation rates and fiscal deficits, making a unified monetary policy difficult to implement. Authorities must solve the problem of financial integration before the September take-off to ensure that the institute can effectively coordinate between diverse banking systems. Furthermore, there is a sovereignty risk; AU Commissioner Francisca Belobe admitted that while a single currency boosts trade, it requires nations to surrender some control over their local monetary tools—a move that often faces political resistance. To succeed, the AMI must establish a resilient “integrated continental financial architecture” that can withstand global shocks while supporting the AfCFTA’s trade goals.

What’s Being Said

“Abuja is the preferred hub… the institute is central to Africa’s evolving financial system,” stated Olayemi Cardoso .

. Francisca Tatchouop Belobe of the AU described the AMI as a “key step towards a single African currency,” aimed at boosting continental competitiveness.

of the AU described the AMI as a “key step towards a single African currency,” aimed at boosting continental competitiveness. Professor Kevin Urama of the AfDB noted that the current system of multiple currencies remains a “major constraint” to effective trade integration.

of the AfDB noted that the current system of multiple currencies remains a “major constraint” to effective trade integration. Wale Edun reaffirmed that the infrastructure and facilities are “already in place” to support AMI operations within the tight 2026 timeframe.

What’s Next

Inspection of the Abuja facility by African Union officials is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks to verify host-country readiness.

by African Union officials is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks to verify host-country readiness. Formal agreements between Nigeria and the AU are anticipated to be signed soon to meet the operational timelines for the September launch.

between Nigeria and the AU are anticipated to be signed soon to meet the operational timelines for the September launch. Macroeconomic benchmarks for AU member states will likely be released by the AMI once operational, setting the stage for the convergence phase.

for AU member states will likely be released by the AMI once operational, setting the stage for the convergence phase. Technical committees from the AfDB and AMI are expected to begin sustained collaboration to stabilize regional exchange rates ahead of the 2027 fiscal year.

Bottom Line

The AMI is more than just a new office in Abuja; it is the laboratory where the future of African money will be designed. If Nigeria can successfully operationalize the institute by September, it will cement its role as the primary driver of Africa’s journey toward a single, competitive currency.