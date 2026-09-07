Live show 6, Gerard takes a bow out of the show ya sef house – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 7, 2026

Keypoints

• Barry was crowned Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW).

• Biggie removed the usual MIPOW immunity from possible eviction.

• Barry received BB Bucks.

• Barry won an air fryer in the BetPawa Elite Reward.

• Gerard became the eighth housemate to be evicted.

• Gerard accepted his eviction calmly and took a bow before leaving.

• Ebuka warned housemates not to involve their family members in house conflicts.

• The eviction and rising tensions signal a more intense week ahead.

Main Story

Barry emerged as the latest Most Influential Player of the Week, but his victory came with a major twist. For the first time this season, the MIPOW title did not come with immunity from possible eviction, Despite losing the usual protection, Barry still received BB Bucks and got the chance to compete for the BetPawa Elite Reward. After spinning the wheel, he won an air fryer, a fitting prize for one of the house’s resident cooks.

Meanwhile, Gerard became the eighth housemate to be evicted from the Show Ya Sef house. He did not appear particularly shocked when his name was announced. After exchanging hugs with the other housemates, Gerard took a bow before walking out of Biggie’s house.

The night also ended with a warning from Ebuka. He addressed the growing habit among housemates of bringing family members into their arguments and reminded them that their relatives are not part of the game, The warning comes as tensions continue to rise inside the house, with relationships becoming increasingly strained as the competition moves into another week.

The Issues

The removal of MIPOW immunity is the biggest change introduced by Biggie. The decision means that winning the weekly title no longer guarantees safety from eviction, Another concern is the growing involvement of family members in housemates’ disagreements. Ebuka’s warning makes it clear that the boundaries between the game and the contestants’ families need to be respected.

What’s Being Said

Barry’s MIPOW win keeps him in the spotlight, but without immunity, his position in the house remains vulnerable, Gerard’s calm response to his eviction and his decision to take a bow before leaving gave viewers a memorable farewell, Ebuka’s warning highlights the increasing tension among the housemates and the need for them to keep personal and family matters outside the game.

What’s Next

With Gerard gone, the remaining housemates will have to navigate a smaller and increasingly tense group, The change to the MIPOW rules could also make future weeks more unpredictable, as housemates can no longer rely on the title for protection from eviction.

Bottom Line

Biggie has raised the stakes in the Show Ya Sef house. Barry secured MIPOW and an air fryer but lost the usual immunity advantage, while Gerard’s eviction reduced the number of housemates. With tensions rising and Ebuka issuing a warning about family involvement, the competition is becoming even more intense.