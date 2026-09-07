Fire destroys property worth N50m in Osogbo estate

Key Points

Fire destroyed property estimated at N50 million at Spring Valley Estate, Osogbo.

The blaze was suspected to have been caused by an electrical surge.

Firefighters saved property estimated at N200 million, with no casualty recorded.

Main Story

Property estimated at N50 million was destroyed in a fire at Spring Valley Estate, Oranmiyan, Osogbo, Osun, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has said.

The fire occurred on Sunday evening at the estate beside the Arts and Culture Centre, according to a statement issued by the FFS Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Mrs Omoyemi Ojo, on Monday in Osogbo.

Ojo said the command received an emergency call from one Tunde Balogun at about 5:38 p.m. reporting the incident.

She said preliminary investigations indicated that an electrical surge was suspected to have triggered the fire.

According to her, firefighters found the blaze concentrated in the kitchen and basement of a five-bedroom duplex used as a residence.

The fire was subsequently brought under control with support from the Osun Fire Service.

Ojo said no casualty was recorded in the incident, while property estimated at N200 million was saved from the fire.

The Issues

The incident highlights the potential impact of electrical faults and surges on residential properties. Although the fire caused an estimated N50 million in property damage, the response by firefighters prevented further losses estimated at N200 million.

What’s Being Said

Ojo said preliminary investigations pointed to an electrical surge as the suspected cause of the fire.

She also confirmed that firefighters contained the blaze and that “no casualty was recorded.”

What’s Next

The Federal Fire Service is expected to continue its assessment of the incident and its suspected electrical cause.

Residents and property owners are also expected to remain alert to electrical faults that could trigger residential fires.

The Bottom Line: A fire at Spring Valley Estate, Osogbo, destroyed property worth an estimated N50 million, while firefighters saved another N200 million in property and recorded no casualties.