Customs board approves appointment of one DCG, five ACGs

Key Points

The Nigeria Customs Service Board has approved the appointment of one Deputy Comptroller-General and five Assistant Comptroller-Generals.

The board reviewed 2026 revenue performance, with collections reaching N4.30 trillion by the end of June.

It also approved the De-Minimis Regulation, 2025, and upgraded the NCS Medical Corps to a sub-department.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved the appointment of one Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) and five Assistant Comptroller-Generals (ACGs) to fill vacancies created by statutory retirements.

The appointments were approved at the board’s 65th Regular Meeting, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, according to a statement issued by NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada on Sunday in Abuja.

Maiwada said the appointments complied with the Federal Character Policy and were made in accordance with Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

Constantine Dim, representing the South-East, was appointed DCG, while the five ACGs comprise Pascal Chibuoke and Ethelbert Nnaji from the South-East, Sani Yahaya from the North-Central, and Franklin Onyeka and Chibuzor Eyakwaire from the South-South.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, congratulated the appointees and assured them of the service’s support.

The board also reaffirmed its commitment to accountability, institutional strengthening and sustained revenue mobilisation.

On revenue, the board reviewed the service’s 2026 performance against an annual target of N11.074 trillion.

Maiwada said collections stood at N4.30 trillion by the end of June, representing 36.4 per cent of the annual target.

He attributed the performance partly to intensified revenue efforts, including the full deployment of the Unified Customs Management System, B’Odogwu, expanded post-clearance and real-time audits, and the Authorised Economic Operator and advance ruling programmes.

The service also deployed geospatial technology, conducted joint border patrols and increased engagement with the trading community.

The Issues

The appointments come alongside efforts to strengthen Customs’ institutional capacity and improve revenue collection. With 36.4 per cent of its N11.074 trillion annual target collected by the end of June, the service is relying increasingly on digital systems, audits, border enforcement and trade facilitation programmes to improve collections.

What’s Being Said

Adeniyi congratulated the newly appointed senior officers and assured them of the service’s full support.

Maiwada said the board’s decisions reflected its commitment to “accountability, institutional strengthening and sustained revenue mobilisation.”

What’s Next

The successful candidates from the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise have been invited for documentation, physical and medical screening, with the exercise scheduled to begin on Monday.

The board also approved the upgrading of the NCS Medical Corps to a sub-department headed by an ACG and assisted by nine Comptrollers.

The board is expected to consider proposed amendments to the NCS Act following an invitation from the Federal Ministry of Finance to submit memoranda for possible inclusion in the 2027 Finance Bill.

Bottom Line: The NCS Board has approved six senior appointments while advancing measures to strengthen the service and improve revenue mobilisation.