Nigeria facilitates former Sierra Leone president Koroma’s return

Key Points

Nigeria has facilitated the return of former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma to Freetown after more than two years in Nigeria.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu accompanied Koroma home on the instruction of President Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria says his return concludes a regional diplomatic process aimed at promoting peace and political understanding in Sierra Leone.

Main Story

Nigeria has facilitated the safe and dignified return of former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma to Freetown after more than two years of temporary relocation to Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, accompanied Koroma to Sierra Leone on the instruction of President Bola Tinubu, according to a statement issued by Dr Magnus Eze, her Special Assistant on Communication and New Media.

The minister described Koroma’s return as the successful conclusion of a regional diplomatic and confidence-building process involving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Nigerian Government and other stakeholders.

Koroma relocated to Nigeria in January 2024 following engagements by ECOWAS aimed at promoting peace, stability and political understanding in Sierra Leone.

According to the statement, the process helped create conditions for improved understanding between Sierra Leone’s President Julius Bio and Koroma, paving the way for the former president’s temporary stay in Nigeria.

“His conduct throughout this period reflected restraint, statesmanship, and commitment to a peaceful outcome,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

The minister said sustained diplomatic engagements contributed to resolving the issues that had necessitated Koroma’s relocation.

She expressed appreciation to President Bio, Koroma and the people of Sierra Leone for their cooperation and commitment to peace.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also joined the minister in escorting Koroma back to Freetown.

The Issues

Koroma’s return follows more than two years of temporary relocation to Nigeria amid regional diplomatic efforts concerning political stability and understanding in Sierra Leone. His return signals the completion of a process in which Nigeria and ECOWAS sought to create conditions for dialogue and reconciliation.

What’s Being Said

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Koroma’s conduct during his stay in Nigeria demonstrated “restraint, statesmanship, and commitment to a peaceful outcome.”

She also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional harmony, constitutional order and democratic stability, expressing confidence that Koroma’s return would contribute to reconciliation and peace in Sierra Leone.

What’s Next

The Nigerian Government expects Koroma’s return to contribute to further national reconciliation and stability in Sierra Leone.

Nigeria also says it will continue to support regional harmony, constitutional order and democratic stability across West Africa.

The Bottom Line: Ernest Koroma has returned to Sierra Leone after more than two years in Nigeria, following a regional diplomatic process involving Nigeria, ECOWAS and other stakeholders.