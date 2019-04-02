LAPD Release Details of Nipsey Hussle’s Shooter

Los Angeles police have identified the suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle.

Police say 29-year-old Eric Holder is wanted for homicide in the shooting of Hussle on Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store business in L.A.

The LAPD issued a photograph of Holder, a Los Angeles resident who is said to have fled the scene in a 2016 Chevy Cruze, which was waiting in an adjacent alley. The car had the license plate 7RJD742 and was driven by an unidentified female, the statement reads.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly and are now asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in the case,” the message continues.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper (real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom) died Sunday around 4 p.m. after he was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store, according to police and the coroner’s office. Two others were injured in the shooting. The L.A. County coroner on Monday (April 1) determined that gunshot wounds of the head and torso were the cause of death.

Hussle was more than just an artist. He was also a community activist who was scheduled to meet with representatives of the LAPD the day after the shooting to talk strategies to help reduce gang violence.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to share updates on the case.

