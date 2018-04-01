Lanre Da-Silva, Abaya, About that Curvy Life Open ARISE Fashion Week

The much anticipated ARISE Fashion Week opened last night with breath-taking designs from top designers like Lanre Da-Silva, Abaya Lagos and About that Curvy Life.

Kicking off the show was Vonne Couture, owned by the Lagos based fashion designer Yvonne Nwosu. Her collection-brightly coloured apparels with floral patterns- is resplendent of the traditional Hawaii culture.

However, it was Latasha Ngwugbe, who dropped some jaws when the plus size models strut the runway. Under the fashion brand, About that Curvy Life, she celebrated big women who are rarely presented the opportunity to walk the runway. She took a bold step by dressing the models in edgy and sheer garments that speak volumes of their confidence. Jumpsuits, kimonos, lacy sequinned gowns, the models cheered by the crowd walked the runway with pride.

“It’s a good approach to the fashion industry, particularly for African women who are not really skinny. It’s a bold statement that we are diverse and look nice,” said Uzo, one of the models who is also a chef.

Abaya Lagos, a fashion brand that serves as the melting pot of Asian/Arabian fashion, also dazzled the audience with its cosmopolitan styles of Abayas and kaftans, accentuated by turbans and sunshades.

Expectedly, Lanre Da-Silva left the audience in awe with her collection which was a delectable mix. She experimented with gold colours, spawning sheer elegance with her fabrics on the runway.

Arguably adjudged the most beautiful runway in Africa, Arise Fashion Week is poised to celebrate the most iconic fashion designers in the continent as well as in the diaspora.

The ARISE Fashion Week 2018 runway kicked off on Friday with a meet and greet session with supermodel Naomi Campbell who is the headliner of the fashion event.

It continues today and will end tomorrow at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. 45 designers from between 12 and 14 countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Germany, Canada, France, Morocco, the United Kingdom, United States, the Caribbean and Nigeria will parade the runway.