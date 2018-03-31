Naomi Campbell Arrives Lagos for ARISE Fashion Week, Visits Eko Atlantic

Gets chance meeting with Buhari

Supermodel Naomi Campbell who arrived Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday to headline the ARISE Fashion Week (AFW) 2018, went to visit Eko Atlantic, a new coastal city being built on Victoria Island in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Ms Campbell who was in Eko Atlantic Friday to show her support for the Lagos environmental protection and reclamation project, which the new city is being built to achieve, also had a chance meeting with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who is in Lagos for a two-day visit.

The beautiful model looked stunning as she met the president who was also on a tour of the Eko Atlantic City construction project.

Ms Campbell looked gorgeous as she posed beside Buhari for photographs in an embroidered black dress.

She was obviously excited about her visit as she took to her Twitter page to share her excitement with her fans.

During her stay in Lagos, she is billed to participate in AFW 2018, Africa’s premier fashion show, between March 30 and April 2 at the Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ms Campbell kicked off her career after she was recruited at the age of 15, she established herself among the top three most recognisable and in-demand models of the late 1980s and the 1990s, and was one of six models of her generation declared supermodels by the fashion industry.

In addition to her modelling career, Ms Campbell has embarked on other ventures, including an R&B-pop studio album and several acting appearances in film and television, such as the award-winning Fox television series Empire and modelling competition reality show The Face and its international offshoots. She is also involved in charity work for various causes.