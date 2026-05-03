Kwankwaso, Obi defect to NDC, advocate unity and economic reform

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi join Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Defection follows exit from African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Leaders call for unity, youth empowerment, and economic reform

Move signals shifting dynamics in Nigeria’s political landscape

Main Story

Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and former presidential candidate Peter Obi have officially defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), marking a significant development in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

The announcement was made on Sunday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, where both leaders were received by NDC National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, alongside other party officials.

The duo emphasised the need for national unity, youth empowerment, and an end to persistent political instability, describing their move as part of a broader effort to reposition Nigeria for sustainable development.

Kwankwaso commended the party’s leadership and ideological direction, noting alignment in key policy areas including education reform and inclusive governance.

“We share common priorities around education, youth and women empowerment, and national development,” Kwankwaso stated, adding that political platforms must serve as instruments for social progress rather than mere vehicles for power.

He also encouraged broader political participation, urging Nigerians to engage actively in party processes and democratic activities.

Peter Obi, in his remarks, highlighted the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges, particularly rising unemployment and poverty levels.

“It is unacceptable that over 50 per cent of Nigerians are not productively engaged. We must refocus on building a functional economy,” Obi said.

He criticised ongoing political infighting and called for a shift toward governance that prioritises citizens’ welfare, security, and economic stability.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria is going through difficult times. Our focus must return to the people and the future of this country,” Obi emphasised.

What’s Next

The defection of both political figures is expected to reshape alliances ahead of future elections, potentially strengthening the NDC’s national presence. Analysts suggest the move could trigger further realignments within Nigeria’s opposition landscape as parties reposition for influence and electoral competitiveness.