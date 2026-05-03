NEPC and stakeholders launch Nijazone online marketplace in Imo

Key Points

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and business stakeholders in Imo have officially unveiled nijazone.com, an online marketplace.

The platform is designed to address value chain challenges, including logistics, buyer verification, and seller identification.

Nijazone aims to connect rural farmers and producers directly to global markets, preventing post-harvest losses.

The initiative targets the creation of at least 1,000 jobs in Imo this year through training and value chain services.

Government officials and business leaders are urging youths and exporters to adopt the platform to boost foreign exchange and reduce social vices.

Main Story

In a strategic move to digitize local trade, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and private sector partners launched nijazone.com in Owerri on Saturday.

The platform is positioned as a comprehensive solution for local exporters, tackling longstanding hurdles such as authenticity verification and international logistics.

By bridging the gap between rural producers and the global economy, the marketplace aims to ensure that agricultural products are sold directly from farms rather than perishing due to lack of market access.

The launch emphasized youth empowerment and economic development, with Nijazone’s leadership committing to training rural youths on website navigation and service delivery.

Beyond simple buying and selling, the platform is expected to create a robust employment network for dispatch and logistics services. Stakeholders, including the Imo State Government and industry veterans, highlighted the platform’s potential to introduce traditional African products to a wider audience, thereby generating essential foreign exchange revenue.

The Issues

Exporters currently face significant difficulties with buyer verification and ensuring the authenticity of their transactions.

Rural farmers often suffer from high post-harvest losses because they lack direct links to stable international markets.

There is a critical need to engage youths in productive ventures to reduce social vices and unemployment across the state.

Local producers must strictly adhere to originality and global standards to remain competitive on a digital international stage.

What’s Being Said

“Nijazone’s unique ability is our access to the rural populace, whom we link to the rest of the world.” — Chief Joachim Nwogu, CEO, Nijazone

“The platform would address value chain challenges, such as logistics, buyer verification and authenticity.” — Mr. Anthony Ajuruchi, Imo NEPC Coordinator

“We are targeting at least 1,000 jobs in Imo this year.” — Dr. Ngozi Okechukwu, Country Director, Nijazone

“If our farmers hook up with us, their products will no longer perish, but be sold from the comfort of their homes.” — Chief Joachim Nwogu, CEO, Nijazone

What’s Next

Trained staff will begin visiting rural communities to educate youths on navigating and utilizing the website for self-employment.

The platform aims to facilitate the formal registration of 1,000 new job roles within the state’s value chain this year.

Exporters and intending traders are expected to begin uploading products to expand their reach beyond Nigerian borders.

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship will continue to monitor rural producers to ensure their goods meet the required global standards for originality.

Bottom Line

By linking rural productivity to a global digital marketplace, Nijazone and the NEPC are creating a scalable model for job creation and non-oil export growth in Imo State.