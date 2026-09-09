Just in- FG pays university, polytechnic lecturers tools allowance

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 9, 2026

Keypoints

• The Federal Government has announced full payment of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance to academic staff in federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

• The payment covers the period from January to August 2026.

• The allowance is intended to help academic staff purchase tools and materials needed for teaching, research and other academic activities.

• The payment follows the provisions of the 2025 Federal Government–Academic Staff Union of Universities agreement.

• Payment of the allowance to non-academic staff is also being processed and is expected in the coming weeks.

Main Story

The Federal Government has announced the full payment of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance to academic staff in federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education for January to August 2026, The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday shortly after inaugurating the Ministerial Committee on Accreditation.

Alausa said the payment was made in line with the provisions of the 2025 Federal Government–Academic Staff Union of Universities agreement, He said all affected institutions should have received notification to commence payment of the allowance to their academic staff, The Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance is a financial benefit designed to support academic staff in purchasing essential tools and materials required for teaching, research and other academic activities.

The Issues

The payment addresses part of the welfare demands of academic staff in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, The allowance is also linked to the government’s commitments under its agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, However, the government has yet to complete the process for non-academic staff, with the Minister saying their payment is still being processed.

What’s Being Said

Alausa said the payment demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving the welfare of academic and non-academic staff in tertiary institutions, The minister also highlighted government investments in infrastructure across tertiary institutions, as well as in basic and postgraduate education, He said the administration’s broader objective is to provide Nigerian children with quality education capable of competing with international standards.

What’s Next

Federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education are expected to begin paying the allowance to eligible academic staff following notification from the government, The Federal Government is also expected to release funds for the payment of the allowance to non-academic staff in the coming weeks.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government has released CATA payments covering January to August 2026 for academic staff in federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. The payment fulfils part of the government’s commitments under its 2025 agreement with ASUU, while payment to non-academic staff remains pending.