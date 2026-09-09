ASRTI commends FG over Nigeria Airways workers’ benefits

Key Points

• ASRTI commends the Federal Government for beginning payment of former Nigeria Airways workers’ retirement benefits.

• ATSSSAN says outstanding severance payments are being made in batches.

• Stakeholders urge government to complete payments to all eligible beneficiaries and families of deceased workers.

Main Story

The Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) has commended the Federal Government for intervening in the prolonged delay in the payment of retirement benefits owed former Nigeria Airways workers.

The association also praised President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, for responding to the workers’ longstanding grievances.

ASRTI President, Air Commodore (rtd.) Ademola Onitiju, made the commendation in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

Onitiju said former Nigeria Airways workers had faced more than two decades of hardship following the liquidation of the national carrier in April 2003.

He called on the government to complete the payment process and settle all outstanding entitlements owed both living beneficiaries and the families of deceased former workers.

Onitiju said the former national carrier had employed professionals who served the country with the expectation that their retirement benefits would be honoured.

The National President of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Mr John Ogbe, also commended Tinubu for addressing the issue.

Ogbe said the outstanding payments were being made in batches and expressed confidence that the process would soon be completed.

He also acknowledged Keyamo’s role in advancing the payment process, saying former workers had endured significant hardship while awaiting their final settlement.

According to Ogbe, some beneficiaries had already begun receiving their outstanding severance benefits.

The Issues

The Nigeria Airways workers’ entitlements have remained unresolved for more than two decades following the liquidation of the national carrier.

The latest payments represent progress for beneficiaries who have waited for their severance benefits and other entitlements. However, ASRTI is seeking full settlement, including payments due to the families of deceased former workers.

What’s Being Said

“While its employees were dedicated professionals who served the nation with the expectation that government would cater for them in retirement.” – Ademola Onitiju

“The outstanding payments, severance package payments, have been a long-standing issue.” – John Ogbe

“We want to commend Keyamo, who served as a catalyst in speeding up this payment process.” – John Ogbe

What’s Next

ASRTI urged the Federal Government to conclude the payment process and ensure that all outstanding entitlements are settled.

Ogbe said he expected the batch payments to be completed shortly and commended the Ministry of Finance and the Accountant General of the Federation for their roles in facilitating the disbursement.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government has begun paying outstanding severance benefits to former Nigeria Airways workers after years of delay. ASRTI and ATSSSAN are calling for the process to be completed so that all eligible beneficiaries receive their entitlements.