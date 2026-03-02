JAMB commences 2026 direct entry Registration

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, | March 2, 2026

Key Points

JAMB begins sale of application documents for 2026 Direct Entry programme

Registration runs from March 2 to April 25, 2026

Process restricted to accredited JAMB state and zonal offices nationwide

Main Story

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the sale of application documents for the 2026 Direct Entry programme.

In an announcement posted on its official X account, the examination body stated that registration began on Monday, March 2, 2026, and will close on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The Board emphasised that the entire process, including the purchase of e-PINs and application document sales, is restricted exclusively to its accredited state and zonal offices nationwide.

Direct Entry allows candidates with recognised qualifications — including National Diploma, National Certificate in Education, Interim Joint Matriculation Board certificates, A-Level qualifications, and other approved equivalents — to secure admission directly into 200 level of university programmes without sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The commencement follows the conclusion of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration exercise, which closed on February 28.

What’s Being Said

JAMB reiterated the controlled nature of the registration process to prevent fraud and unauthorised sales.

“The registration commenced today, Monday, 2nd March 2026 and will end by Saturday, 25th April 2026,” the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board stated via its official X platform.

Education stakeholders note that Direct Entry remains a critical pathway for diploma and A-level holders seeking university admission without repeating foundational examinations.

What’s Next

Direct Entry registration closes April 25, 2026

JAMB is expected to publish further procedural guidelines and verification timelines

Screening processes by tertiary institutions will follow after candidate data transmission

The Bottom Line: The commencement of Direct Entry registration signals the formal start of the 2026 supplementary admissions cycle, reinforcing JAMB’s structured pathway for diploma and A-level holders into Nigeria’s university system.