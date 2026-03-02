Israel declares Hezbollah leader a ‘Marked Target’ following rocket barrage

KEY POINTS

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has officially declared Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem a “marked target” following overnight rocket attacks from Lebanon.

Hezbollah confirmed the rocket fire was in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on Saturday.

The Israeli military launched fresh strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, reportedly hitting weapons depots and senior militia members.

Minister Katz warned that Hezbollah would “pay a heavy price” for acting on Iranian orders to launch attacks on Israel.

MAIN STORY

Tensions on Israel’s northern border have reached a breaking point as Defence Minister Israel Katz designated Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as a primary target for the Israeli military. In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Katz asserted that Qassem is operating under direct orders from Tehran. This declaration follows an overnight barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The Israeli military reported that while one rocket was successfully intercepted, others landed in uninhabited open areas. Hezbollah quickly claimed responsibility for the assault, framing it as a direct response to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a high-profile Israeli operation in Tehran just two days prior. Qassem, who took over the leadership of Hezbollah after Hassan Nasrallah was killed in September 2024, now finds himself in the same crosshairs as his predecessor.

In immediate retaliation for the rocket fire, Israel conducted extensive airstrikes across Lebanon. Targets included Hezbollah weapons depots and critical infrastructure in Beirut and several other locations. The Israeli military confirmed that these bombardments were successful and that senior members of the militia were among those hit during the operation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem had acted on orders from Iran in launching attacks on Israel… [He is a] marked target,” stated Israel Katz , Israeli Defence Minister.

, Israeli Defence Minister. Hezbollah issued a statement confirming the attack was: “in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on Saturday.”*

issued a statement confirming the attack was: “in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on Saturday.”* The Israeli Military reported on the counter-strikes: “Fresh strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon [included] weapons depots and other infrastructure… senior militia members were among those hit.”

WHAT’S NEXT

With Qassem declared a “marked target,” Hezbollah’s leadership is expected to move further underground, potentially impacting the group’s command-and-control.

The IDF remains on high alert for additional rocket or drone swarms from Lebanon as the “tit-for-tat” cycle intensifies.

Analysts are watching for increased coordination between Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Yemen following the death of Khamenei.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the conflict has expanded into a multi-front war. By declaring Naim Qassem a “marked target,” Israel has signaled that it will pursue Hezbollah’s top leadership with the same intensity it used against Tehran, as the group continues to retaliate for the loss of Iran’s Supreme Leader.