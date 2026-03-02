Lotus Bank, Heckerbella launch smart ID and digital payment card at UNILAG

KEY POINTS

LOTUS Bank and Heckerbella unveil Smart ID Project integrating campus ID with secure debit functionality.

Initiative aims to enhance administrative efficiency, financial inclusion, and cashless transactions on campus.

UNILAG leadership and stakeholders celebrate milestone in the university’s digital transformation.

MAIN STORY

LOTUS Bank, in partnership with Heckerbella, has launched the Smart ID Project at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), introducing a next-generation identification system that integrates official campus identity with secure debit card functionality.

The unveiling ceremony in Abuja brought together UNILAG leadership, faculty, students, senior executives from LOTUS Bank and Heckerbella, and other stakeholders.

Dr Isiaka Ajani-Lawal, Managing Director of LOTUS Bank, said the project reflects the bank’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion and delivering integrated digital banking solutions tailored to institutional ecosystems.

“The Smart ID Project merges identity management, access control, and financial services into a single secure platform,” Ajani-Lawal said. “In partnership with UNILAG and Heckerbella, we are enhancing convenience, strengthening security, and accelerating the transition to a cashless campus.”

The dual-function Smart ID Card serves both as the university’s official identification and as a secure debit card, enabling seamless identity verification, efficient access control, and safe financial transactions on and off campus.

Heckerbella, as technology and implementation partner, manages comprehensive data capture, secure card production, and issuance, ensuring data accuracy, robust security standards, and operational efficiency throughout deployment.

During the launch, UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola, formally presented the Smart ID Cards to students and staff, underscoring the university’s commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships that enhance campus services.

Ms Yemi Keri, Managing Director of Heckerbella, highlighted the importance of secure identity infrastructure, noting that the collaboration demonstrates how technology, banking, and education can converge to deliver practical, future-focused solutions.

THE ISSUES

Universities in Nigeria often face challenges with administrative inefficiency, cash handling risks, and fragmented identity systems. Experts say integrating digital identity with banking services can strengthen security, reduce cash dependency, and improve operational efficiency.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Ajani-Lawal emphasised that the Smart ID Project is a step toward a technology-driven campus, improving both administrative processes and financial literacy among students.

Ogunsola praised the initiative as a defining milestone in UNILAG’s digital transformation journey, reinforcing the university’s commitment to innovation.

Keri added that secure identity systems are essential for modern institutions and noted that collaboration between technology providers and financial institutions can create scalable, student-focused solutions.

WHAT’S NEXT

LOTUS Bank and Heckerbella plan to continue rolling out the Smart ID Project across faculties and departments, ensuring full adoption among students and staff while promoting cashless, secure transactions.

BOTTOM LINE

The launch of the Smart ID Project marks a significant step in UNILAG’s digital transformation, combining identity management with financial services to enhance security, convenience, and financial inclusion on campus.