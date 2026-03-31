JAMB releases 2026 UTME mock results, issues fraud warning

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 31, 2026

Key Points

JAMB releases results of 2026 UTME Mock conducted March 28

152,586 candidates sat for exam out of 224,597 registered

Board warns against WhatsApp fraud schemes promising score inflation

Main Story

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released results for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Mock, conducted nationwide on March 28, with candidates now able to access their scores via SMS.

In a statement issued Tuesday by JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, the board confirmed that 152,586 candidates successfully sat for the mock exam out of 224,597 who registered, across 989 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

Candidates are required to send “MOCKRESULT” to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number used during registration to retrieve their results.

JAMB disclosed that more than 20 CBT centres were delisted due to technical inadequacies encountered during the exercise, including server failures and operational disruptions. The board had earlier acknowledged that technical glitches affected thousands of candidates, causing delays and prolonged waiting times at several centres.

The examination body also issued a strong warning against fraudulent schemes, particularly on WhatsApp, where individuals falsely claim to assist candidates in inflating their scores.

What’s Being Said

“Candidates are strongly advised to beware of fraudulent individuals or groups… claiming to facilitate score inflation. Such claims are false and criminal,” said Fabian Benjamin.

“Any candidate found to have engaged in such activities will have their registration cancelled,” the statement added.

What’s Next

Main 2026 UTME is scheduled to commence on April 16, 2026

JAMB is expected to tighten technical and operational readiness ahead of the main exam

Monitoring of CBT centres will likely intensify following mock disruptions

The Bottom Line: While the mock results release keeps the UTME calendar on track, persistent technical failures and rising exam fraud risks highlight systemic challenges JAMB must resolve before the main examination begins.