Conflict disrupts Iran’s aviation sector with 60 aircraft grounded

Keypoints

60 passenger aircraft have been taken out of service in Iran following Israeli and U.S. strikes, according to reports from the local newspaper Shargh.

have been taken out of service in Iran following Israeli and U.S. strikes, according to reports from the local newspaper Shargh. Seven airports across the country were reportedly targeted, with the most severe infrastructure damage recorded at Mehrabad (Tehran), Tabriz, and Kashan .

across the country were reportedly targeted, with the most severe infrastructure damage recorded at . Major national carriers, including Mahan Air and Iran Air , have suffered the heaviest losses, though the exact number of destroyed versus damaged planes remains unconfirmed.

, have suffered the heaviest losses, though the exact number of destroyed versus damaged planes remains unconfirmed. The disruption occurs despite a fragile two-week ceasefire, as the collapse of weekend peace talks in Islamabad casts doubt on the stability of the truce.

Main Story

In a report published on Monday, the Iranian airline association stated that the country’s aviation industry has faced a massive setback due to recent hostilities.

The association explained that 60 aircraft were rendered inoperable following targeted strikes by Israeli and U.S. forces. While a two-week ceasefire was recently established, the damage to both the national fleet and key ground infrastructure has severely limited the country’s domestic and international flight capacity.

The report mentioned that Mehrabad Airport, a primary hub for domestic travel, sustained significant damage alongside facilities in Tabriz and the central city of Kashan.

These locations are critical nodes for the movement of people and goods, and their disruption has left travelers stranded and logistics chains broken. Industry observers observed that the inability of major carriers like Mahan Air and Iran Air to operate their full fleets will likely lead to a prolonged period of economic strain for the sector.

The Issues

The primary challenge for Iran is the long-term recovery of its fleet, as international sanctions may prevent the acquisition of the spare parts needed to repair the 60 affected aircraft. Authorities must solve the problem of airspace safety and ground security to restore the confidence of international carriers that might otherwise bypass the region. Furthermore, the collapse of diplomatic talks over the weekend means that the current ceasefire is extremely volatile, making it difficult for insurance companies to provide cover for any remaining operational assets. To prevent a total collapse of the transport sector, the government must now find a way to secure its airports against further incursions while the threat of renewed blockade enforcement looms.

What’s Being Said

“The aircraft were affected during the conflict, though it remains unclear how many were destroyed or damaged,” reported the newspaper Shargh .

. The Association of Iranian Airlines noted that the damage has created an unprecedented crisis for the country’s most prominent carriers.

noted that the damage has created an unprecedented crisis for the country’s most prominent carriers. Aviation analysts have warned that the loss of 60 planes represents a significant portion of Iran’s functional civil aviation capacity.

have warned that the loss of 60 planes represents a significant portion of Iran’s functional civil aviation capacity. Travelers in Tehran have reported chaotic scenes at Mehrabad as the few remaining scheduled flights face indefinite delays or cancellations.

What’s Next

Iran Air and Mahan Air are expected to begin a comprehensive technical assessment of the 60 grounded aircraft to determine which can be salvaged for parts.

are expected to begin a comprehensive technical assessment of the 60 grounded aircraft to determine which can be salvaged for parts. The Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development is anticipated to prioritize the emergency repair of runways and navigation systems at Mehrabad and Tabriz.

is anticipated to prioritize the emergency repair of runways and navigation systems at Mehrabad and Tabriz. An emergency meeting of regional civil aviation authorities is likely to occur to discuss the safety of commercial corridors over the Persian Gulf.

is likely to occur to discuss the safety of commercial corridors over the Persian Gulf. Further volatility in ticket prices and a surge in demand for land-based transport is expected as the airline industry struggles to find a timeline for recovery.

Bottom Line

The grounding of nearly five dozen passenger jets marks a staggering blow to Iran’s domestic mobility and international connectivity. With peace talks failing and key airports in ruins, the Iranian aviation sector faces its most difficult era since the inception of modern air travel in the region.