InterswitchSPAK 8.0 Registrations Commence For Year 11 (SS2) STEM Students Nationwide

Interswitch, Africa’s leading technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, has opened nationwide registration for the eighth edition of InterswitchSPAK, its flagship National Science Competition where senior secondary school students across Nigeria are invited to apply and demonstrate their academic excellence on a national stage.

Designed to empower young minds in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) areas, InterswitchSPAK identifies, nurtures, and rewards students while equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to excel in STEM fields and drive innovation.

Registration for InterswitchSPAK 8.0 is now open and will close on Friday, May 24, 2026. For the first time ever, in addition to group registrations through schools, parents can also register their individual children for the competition.

This year’s edition features a scholarship pool exceeding ₦40 million, with Interswitch expanding the prize structure to ensure broader impact. The overall winner will receive a ₦15 million tertiary scholarship including monthly stipends. The first runner-up will be awarded a ₦10 million scholarship including monthly stipends; while the second runner-up will receive a ₦5 million scholarship, also including monthly stipends. All scholarships are payable over a 5-year period. In addition, the top 9 finalists will all receive brand new laptops and other exciting prizes.

In addition to the top prizes, Season 8 introduces enhanced rewards for student finalists ranked 4th to 9th, as well as increased recognition for teachers supporting qualifying students from 1st to 9th place. This expanded structure reinforces Interswitch’s commitment to rewarding academic excellence and recognising the critical role educators play in shaping student success.

Speaking on the launch, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, reaffirmed the company’s long-standing investment in education and youth development.

“At Interswitch, we strongly believe that Nigeria’s future will be shaped by how well we nurture today’s young minds. InterswitchSPAK goes beyond competition, it is a long-term commitment to empowering students and supporting teachers who are laying the foundation for innovation, problem-solving, and national development. As we launch Season 8, we remain focused on creating opportunity, rewarding merit, and inspiring excellence across Nigeria.”

Over the past seven seasons, InterswitchSPAK has positively impacted thousands of students across the country, offering full university scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and national recognition for outstanding academic performance. Beyond these rewards, the programme has consistently reinforced the importance of STEM education as a critical driver of innovation, problem-solving, and sustainable national development.

Through a transparent, technology-enabled selection process, InterswitchSPAK has also promoted educational equity by providing students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds with equal access to opportunity, ensuring that performance and merit remain central to success.

As Season 8 begins, Interswitch calls on students, parents, teachers, school administrators, and education stakeholders to actively encourage participation, recognising their vital role in helping students seize opportunities that can shape their academic and professional futures.

Through InterswitchSPAK, Interswitch continues to invest in Nigeria’s education ecosystem, empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators to compete, excel, and lead on both national and global levels.