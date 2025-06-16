Interswitch Launches PensionRemit To Simplify Pension Contribution Remittance System Compliance For Employers

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading technology companies focused on creating solutions that enable individuals, businesses and communities prosper, has officially launched Interswitch PensionRemit, a fully automated platform designed to help employers comply with the recently introduced Pension Contribution Remittance System (PCRS).

The new system, mandated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), took effect on June 1, 2025.

Fully compliant with the PCRS framework, Interswitch PensionRemit is an approved Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) authorized to operate under the new system. Designed for ease and efficiency, the platform enables employers to upload contribution schedules, validate Retirement Savings Account Personal Identification Numbers (RSA PINs) and Pension Fund Administrator (PFAs) in real time, and complete secure payments, all in one seamless flow.

Speaking on the launch, Muyiwa Asagba, Managing Director, Commercial Inclusion (Interswitch Inclusio), said that Interswitch remains focused on enabling business growth through innovation:

“Our focus has always been on removing friction and unlocking growth for businesses. With Interswitch PensionRemit, we are delivering a digital infrastructure that empowers employers to meet their pension obligations effortlessly and at no cost. This is in line with our mission to drive inclusive financial participation through innovation.”

Osasere Atohengbe, Vice President, Sales and Account Management, Interswitch, added that the product was developed with both vision and practicality in mind:

“We built Interswitch PensionRemit with employers and the future in mind, to boost our drive to address long-standing pain points in the pension remittance process. The platform equips both large organisations and small businesses with the tools they need to comply with PenCom’s new mandate in the most efficient way possible.”

Built to meet the evolving needs of large enterprises, corporates, micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs), and service providers across Nigeria, PensionRemit offers a suite of benefits designed to eliminate friction and boost compliance. These benefits include a streamlined remittance process aligned with PCRS guidelines, real-time delivery, tracking and confirmation of schedules, automated audit trails with instant receipts, zero platform fees for employers, and a reduced compliance and reporting burden.

The platform also serves a broader ecosystem, including payroll service providers, human resource software and enterprise resource planning vendors, offering seamless integration of pension compliance into financial and administrative workflows.

The launch of PensionRemit underscores Interswitch’s commitment to delivering technology-driven solutions that enable transparency, efficiency, and trust in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem. Employers and service providers ready to transition to PCRS-compliant processes can now explore the platform, access support resources, and get started at www.interswitchgroup.com/pensions.