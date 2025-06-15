Dangote Refinery Launches Full-Scale Petrol and Diesel Distribution By August 15

In a strategic move set to reshape the Nigerian energy landscape, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has revealed plans to commence full-scale distribution of petrol and diesel across the country beginning August 15, 2025.

This development marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s downstream sector as the Lagos-based $20 billion refinery gets set to roll out 4,000 new compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered tankers. The move is aimed at accelerating fuel supply nationwide and addressing the logistical challenges that have long plagued product distribution.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the fuel supply initiative is open to a wide range of industry players, including independent and major marketers, petrol station operators, manufacturers, telecom companies, aviation businesses, and other large-volume fuel consumers.

In addition to the CNG tanker fleet, Dangote Refinery announced plans to establish a nationwide chain of daughter booster CNG stations, supported by over 100 gas-powered trucks dedicated to enhancing last-mile delivery capabilities.

The refinery emphasized that this logistics support would include free delivery of petroleum products to partners, with the goal of eliminating systemic supply delays, slashing distribution costs, and ensuring consistent product availability across urban and rural areas.

“We are proud to unveil a game-changing distribution program that will commence across Nigeria on August 15, 2025,” the statement read. “This initiative, targeted at marketers, large-scale industrial fuel users, and key sectors of the economy, is designed to provide cost-free, efficient logistics while supporting national energy infrastructure and growth.”

The move is part of Dangote Group’s larger vision to reform Nigeria’s petroleum distribution architecture, with sustainability and economic revitalization as core drivers. According to the refinery, the rollout is a central piece of its broader strategy to reduce logistical bottlenecks and enhance energy security for businesses and consumers alike.

In a recent media interaction, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, hinted at an impending “major shake-up” in Nigeria’s downstream sector—not centered on price slashing, but on comprehensive structural reforms that will redefine how fuel is delivered and consumed.

This revelation follows President Bola Tinubu’s recent inspection of the refinery facility in Lekki, Lagos, which Dangote described as a symbolic moment in Nigeria’s industrial evolution.

The timing of this announcement is also significant, as it comes amid threats of strike action by tanker operators in Lagos. The drivers have vowed to suspend fuel loading operations starting Monday over the alleged N12,500 charge per truck imposed for the E-Call Up system implemented along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

To further strengthen fuel supply chains, Dangote Refinery has also unveiled a credit scheme for bulk buyers purchasing volumes from 500,000 liters and above. The program is expected to rejuvenate inactive fuel stations, spur small business activities, ease inflationary pressure, and align with the Tinubu administration’s broader economic recovery plan.

Additional details about the rollout and regional coverage of the fuel distribution network are expected to be released in the coming weeks.