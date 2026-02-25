KEY POINTS

Sector Integration: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, states that the information sector must latch on to renewable energy to align with global best practices.

Public Enlightenment: The Ministry identifies public awareness as the primary requirement for achieving a successful renewable energy programme in Nigeria.

Media Commitment: Government media agencies will be deployed to transmit information and ensure the public understands the benefits and operations of green energy.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, has emphasized that the information sector needs to latch on to renewable energy projects. Speaking at a Public Hearing organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy in Abuja, the Minister noted that the sector must evolve in line with global best practices regarding sustainable power.

Represented by the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Jibrin Baba Ndace, the Minister stressed that public enlightenment is key to the success of any renewable energy initiative in the country.

To support this transition, the Minister pledged that all platforms under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation are available to propagate the decisions and findings of the legislative committee. Through the instrument of government media agencies, the sector will assist in transmitting critical information to help the public better understand the transition to green energy. This commitment aims to bridge the knowledge gap and ensure that the national renewable energy project receives the necessary public buy-in to meet its long-term objectives.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The information sector, through the instrument of the government media agencies will assist the committee to transmit information for the public to understand more about renewable energy,” stated Jibrin Baba Ndace , representing the Minister.

, representing the Minister. Ndace further stressed that: “Public enlightenment is key to achieving a renewable energy programme in Nigeria.”

The Minister’s representative confirmed that the Ministry: “Aligns with the Nigerian renewable energy project which aligns with global best practices.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Ministry is expected to develop a broadcast schedule across its agencies to highlight the ongoing investigations and progress in the renewable energy sector.

Information officials will work closely with the House Committee to ensure parliamentary decisions on green energy grants and investments are clearly communicated to the citizenry.

A coordinated enlightenment drive is anticipated to launch across the Ministry’s digital and traditional platforms to promote the adoption of sustainable energy practices.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation is positioning itself as the primary vehicle for public education on Nigeria’s renewable energy transition. By utilizing government media agencies to drive enlightenment, the Ministry seeks to ensure that green energy policies are well-understood and supported by the public.