House Committee Proposes 50% Renewable Energy Mandate For MDAs

KEY POINTS

The House Committee on Renewable Energy has proposed a resolution requiring Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to source 50% of their electricity from renewable energy.

Chairman Afam Ogene launched a hearing to probe the utilization of clean energy, the domiciliation of projects, and the transparency of foreign grants and investments received since 2015.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas emphasized that transitioning to renewables is a strategic necessity to lower the high cost of generator usage and reduce the national cost of living.

MAIN STORY

The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy is pushing a proposal for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to source 50% of their electricity needs from renewable energy. Speaking at an investigative hearing on Tuesday, Afam Ogene, Chairman of the Committee, said the proposal would improve sustainability, attract investment, and reduce public expenditure on power.

Ogene argued that achieving this target would have multiple benefits, including creating jobs and promoting sustainability within the electricity sector. The inquiry aims to identify gaps in current usage and ensure that federal agencies contribute to a more resilient and diversified energy mix.

The hearing brought together stakeholders to examine the utilization, funding, and procurement practices of clean energy projects across the country. Ogene outlined three key mandates: investigating the allocation of green projects to inappropriate entities, reviewing foreign grants and government investments since 2015, and assessing how MDAs currently use renewable energy.

He highlighted concerns over procurement lapses and inefficiencies, noting that many streetlights fail within six months of installation, which he labeled as “economic wastage.” He further flagged “uncooperative tendencies” from certain MDAs regarding the management of grants, noting that investigations mandated since June 2024 have been stalled by a lack of transparency.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Deputy Majority Leader Ibrahim Halims, expressed concerns over the multidimensional economic implications of poor electricity power. He noted that the heavy reliance on generators by both manufacturing companies and small businesses has a severe adverse impact on the cost of living. Abbas stated that renewable energy is a “sure way to go” for sustainable development, reinforcing that the Electricity Act 2023 was designed to integrate renewable sources into the nation’s energy mix to meaningfully boost the economy.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The proposal for MDAs to source 50% of their power from renewable sources presents a mutually beneficial opportunity for the nation,” stated Afam Ogene , Chairman of the Committee.

, Chairman of the Committee. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas noted: “There is a global quest for safer, sustainable and renewable energy, on account of the glaring impact of carbon emissions from fossil fuels on our environment.”

noted: “There is a global quest for safer, sustainable and renewable energy, on account of the glaring impact of carbon emissions from fossil fuels on our environment.” Regarding the investigation into funds, Ogene added: “This fact-finding exercise aims to enhance systemic efficacy, uphold institutional integrity, and promote Nigeria’s progress.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Committee has issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, to appear before the panel or face arrest by the Inspector-General of Police.

Lawmakers will continue their audit of over $2 billion in international grants and domestic appropriations managed by various agencies since 2015.

in international grants and domestic appropriations managed by various agencies since 2015. The House plans to further refine the Electricity Act 2023 to ensure the 50% renewable mandate for MDAs becomes a binding requirement.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Nigerian Parliament is seeking to lead by example by mandating that government institutions shift half their energy consumption to renewable sources. By combining this mandate with a rigorous investigation into past mismanagement of green energy funds, the Committee aims to restore public and investor confidence in Nigeria’s energy transition.