FG Partners With Russia To Drive AI And Renewable Energy Economy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced strategic discussions with the Russian Federation to accelerate the development of an artificial intelligence-powered economy and create high-tech jobs. During a meeting in Abuja, the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Kingsley Udeh, hosted the Russian Trade Commissioner, Max Petrov, to outline a roadmap for high-impact bilateral cooperation.

Udeh emphasized that the partnership aims to translate diplomatic ties into measurable technological outcomes that support economic diversification and global competitiveness.

The engagement explored several priority sectors including robotics, advanced engineering, and renewable energy technologies. Key discussions also focused on digital transformation and the implementation of smart systems, with a heavy emphasis on research, development, and technology transfer.

Minister Udeh noted that the government intends to facilitate enabling policy frameworks and joint technical working groups to move these actionable programmes from dialogue to implementation.

A central component of the bilateral talks was the examination of structured partnerships in STEM education. The proposed framework includes scholarships and academic exchanges to expand opportunities for Nigerian students and professionals in Russian institutions. Furthermore, the partnership will prioritize technical training in drone technologies for agriculture and industrial automation to ensure effective innovation commercialization.

This is intended to ensure that research outcomes are effectively brought to market to drive national growth.

Trade Commissioner Max Petrov expressed strong confidence in Nigeria’s innovation potential, describing the country as one of Africa’s most dynamic innovation frontiers. He reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to deepen cooperation in digital systems and technical education. The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology plans to institutionalize these outcomes through structured implementation mechanisms, ensuring that Nigeria is positioned as a leading hub for science and technology on the continent.