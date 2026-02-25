FG Unveils GHG Reduction Initiative Targeting 70% Cut In Carbon Emissions

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has launched a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction Initiative featuring Oxygen Fuel Energy, which can reduce carbon emissions by up to 70 per cent.

The project, implemented under the National Air Quality Programme, aims to reduce respiratory and cardiovascular diseases linked to air pollution and greenhouse gases.

The initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s environmental sustainability goals and supports Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has unveiled a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction Initiative aimed at strengthening environmental health governance, improving emissions monitoring, and protecting public health.

Dr. Yakubu Baba, Registrar of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON), announced the initiative on Tuesday in Abuja, explaining that it supports Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and advances sustainable development. The project, known as Oxygen Fuel Energy, has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 70 per cent, resulting in cleaner air, reduced smoke and particulate matter, and improved fuel efficiency for businesses.

Baba described the initiative as an environmental solution that also makes economic sense. It is being implemented under the National Air Quality Programme of the Federal Ministry of Environment, in line with the provisions of the National Environmental Health Practice Regulations, 2024. The initiative aligns with the environmental sustainability goals of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to protecting citizens’ health while fulfilling global climate obligations.

Speaking with newsmen, Baba identified climate change as a present public health emergency, linking air pollution to respiratory diseases, cancer, and adverse pregnancy outcomes. He noted that clean air is a necessity and that this proactive approach will reduce the healthcare burden on communities. The program also supports relevant Sustainable Development Goals related to health, energy, and sustainable cities. Reducing emissions from oil usage will help Nigeria meet international commitments and protect domestic resources. Baba called on transport unions, oil marketers, and state and local governments to embrace the initiative as a shared national responsibility.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The aim of the initiative is to achieve cleaner air, reduce smoke and particulate matter, lower greenhouse gases and improve fuel efficiency,” stated Dr. Yakubu Baba , Registrar of EHCON.

Baba emphasized the health implications: "Clean air is not a luxury. This initiative represents a proactive way to prevent diseases and reduce the healthcare burden on communities."

The Registrar called for a broad buy-in: “Transport unions, oil marketers, fleet operators… embrace the initiative as a shared national responsibility.”

WHAT’S NEXT

EHCON will begin formal outreach to transport unions and manufacturers to integrate Oxygen Fuel Energy into their operations.

Environmental health officers will start monitoring the implementation of the project under the National Air Quality Programme.

Following the Abuja launch, the initiative is expected to be adopted by state and local governments to fulfill national climate policies.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Federal Government’s GHG Emissions Reduction Initiative uses Oxygen Fuel Energy to target a 70% reduction in carbon emissions. By bridging environmental health with economic efficiency, the program aims to protect public health and help Nigeria meet its global climate targets under the Renewed Hope Agenda.