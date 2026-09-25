DisCos collect N205.53bn from N250.79bn July bills

KEY POINTS

DisCos collected N205.53 billion from N250.79 billion billed customers in July.

The companies received N333.94 billion worth of electricity during the month.

Eko DisCo recorded the highest revenue collection efficiency at 94.67 per cent.

Kaduna DisCo had the lowest recovery efficiency at 39.71 per cent.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has reported that electricity distribution companies collected N205.53 billion from customers out of N250.79 billion billed in July.

The commission disclosed this in its latest Commercial Performance Factsheet released on Friday through its X handle in Abuja.

According to the report, the DisCos received electricity valued at N333.94 billion during the month, with N250.79 billion of the amount billed to customers.

Of the total amount billed, the distribution companies recovered N205.53 billion, representing about 82 per cent of the billed revenue.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company recorded the highest collection efficiency among the DisCos, recovering 94.67 per cent of the amount billed during the period.

Port Harcourt DisCo followed with a collection efficiency of 84.95 per cent, while Benin DisCo ranked third at 79.15 per cent.

At the lower end of the recovery figures, Kaduna DisCo recorded the lowest efficiency at 39.71 per cent.

Jos DisCo followed with 46.27 per cent, while Kano DisCo recorded a recovery efficiency of 55.41 per cent.

THE ISSUES

The figures show a gap between the value of electricity billed to customers and the revenue ultimately recovered by DisCos. In July, N45.26 billion of the N250.79 billion billed was not collected. Collection performance varied significantly across the distribution companies. Eko DisCo recorded a recovery rate of 94.67 per cent, compared with 39.71 per cent recorded by Kaduna DisCo. The report also places the N250.79 billion billed to customers against N333.94 billion worth of electricity received by the DisCos during the month, highlighting the difference between energy received, customer billing and actual revenue collection.

WHAT’S NEXT

NERC’s Commercial Performance Factsheet provides the reported July collection and recovery figures for the distribution companies, with the performance showing wide differences among the DisCos.

BOTTOM LINE

DisCos collected N205.53 billion from N250.79 billion billed customers in July, leaving N45.26 billion uncollected. Eko recorded the highest collection efficiency, while Kaduna had the lowest.