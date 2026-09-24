Shettima urges diaspora to deepen economic ties with Nigeria

KEY POINTS

Shettima says diaspora remittances are strengthening Nigeria’s external position.

Nigerians abroad remit about $20 billion annually, according to the Vice President.

He says rising reserves and economic growth point to improving economic conditions.

The Vice President urges the diaspora to turn its expertise and achievements into stronger partnerships with Nigeria.

MAIN STORY

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians living abroad to deepen their economic participation in Nigeria, saying diaspora remittances, expertise and business connections can play a greater role in the country’s development.

Shettima made the call on Wednesday at a diaspora town hall meeting at Nigeria House in New York, where he highlighted the financial contribution of Nigerians abroad to the domestic economy.

“Your remittances are showing,” he told members of the Nigerian community.

According to the Vice President, Nigerians in the diaspora remit about $20 billion annually, with the inflows contributing to Nigeria’s external position and supporting household incomes.

Official remittances stood at about $20.93 billion in 2024, while the country’s gross external reserves have risen to $55.25 billion, according to the figures cited at the meeting.

Shettima, who is representing President Bola Tinubu at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, said the diaspora should go beyond remittances by using its professional, educational and entrepreneurial capabilities to build stronger economic links with Nigeria.

He also called for national unity, saying the country’s diversity should not prevent citizens from working towards common development goals.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us,” he said.

The Vice President defended the Tinubu administration’s approach to the economic and security challenges it inherited, saying the President chose to address them rather than blame his predecessor.

“He never makes excuses. He never made one negative remark against his predecessor,” Shettima said.

“He said he had to inherit the assets and liabilities of his predecessor. And instead of him complaining, he rolled up his sleeves.”

Shettima acknowledged that Nigerians still face serious difficulties, including insecurity and inadequate electricity supply, but said the government was working to address the challenges.

“We have challenges, but we never deny that,” he said.

He pointed to recent economic indicators as evidence of progress, including real GDP growth of 4.43 per cent year on year in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3.89 per cent in the preceding quarter.

“The economy grew last quarter by 4.4 per cent,” Shettima said.

“I can assure you, my brothers and sisters, that we are working day and night to reposition the Nigerian nation.”

“We have crossed the Rubicon; we are on the path to economic progress.”

He also cited the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto Badagry Superhighway as major infrastructure projects expected to improve connectivity and economic activity.

The Vice President pointed to private sector investments as another indication of Nigeria’s business capacity, commending Aliko Dangote for the development of the Dangote Refinery and other industrial investments across Africa.

He also highlighted the growing presence of Nigerian owned financial institutions and businesses across the continent.

Shettima reserved particular recognition for Nigerians in the United States, citing their educational and professional achievements as a source of national pride.

He said Nigerian immigrants were among the most highly educated immigrant communities in the United States. The Migration Policy Institute’s analysis of 2024 U.S. Census data found that 67 per cent of Nigerian immigrants aged 25 and above had at least a bachelor’s degree.

The Vice President urged the diaspora to convert such educational, professional and entrepreneurial strengths into deeper partnerships with Nigeria.

He also encouraged Nigerians to recognise the country’s progress while acknowledging its problems, arguing that national challenges should not become the only measure of Nigeria’s story.

The town hall provided an opportunity for members of the Nigerian community to engage the Vice President on national development and the role of Nigerians abroad.

THE ISSUES

Diaspora remittances remain an important source of foreign exchange and household support, with Shettima putting annual inflows from Nigerians abroad at about $20 billion. The Vice President is seeking a broader contribution from the diaspora beyond financial transfers, particularly through professional expertise, entrepreneurship, investment and international business networks. Shettima acknowledged continuing challenges around insecurity and electricity supply while pointing to economic growth, rising reserves and infrastructure projects as indicators of progress. Nigeria’s diaspora in the United States represents a significant pool of educational and professional expertise, which the government is seeking to connect more closely with national development.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Your remittances are showing.” – Vice President Kashim Shettima

“What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us.” – Vice President Kashim Shettima

“I can assure you, my brothers and sisters, that we are working day and night to reposition the Nigerian nation.” – Vice President Kashim Shettima

WHAT’S NEXT

Shettima is scheduled to deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the 81st UN General Assembly on Thursday. During the high level week, he is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings focused on investment, multilateral reforms, development financing, security and Africa’s economic priorities.

BOTTOM LINE

Shettima is calling on Nigerians abroad to build on their financial, professional and entrepreneurial contributions to deepen economic ties with Nigeria. He said stronger diaspora participation should complement efforts to address the country’s economic and infrastructure challenges.