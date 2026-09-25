Nigeria, Germany deepen cooperation on steel development

KEY POINTS

Nigeria seeks stronger German participation in steel development, mineral processing and equipment manufacturing.

Federal Government identifies technology transfer and local value chain development as areas for collaboration.

German OEMs are exploring investment and industrial partnerships in Nigeria’s steel sector.

Discussions build on earlier engagements between both countries on mining, engineering and industrial investment.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government is seeking deeper industrial cooperation with Germany to advance Nigeria’s steel and metallurgical sectors, with technology transfer, mineral processing and equipment manufacturing identified as key areas for collaboration.

Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, stated this on Thursday when he received a delegation of German Original Equipment Manufacturers, led by Dr Chux Onaa, Head of VDMA German OEMs, in Abuja.

The visit was focused on developing concrete areas of cooperation and investment in Nigeria’s steel industry, following earlier discussions between both countries on industrial development.

Audu recalled engagements at the 9th German African Economic Forum in Dortmund, Germany, where Nigeria and Germany discussed opportunities in steel development, mining, mineral processing, engineering, technology transfer and industrial investment.

He said the arrival of the German delegation provided an opportunity to move those discussions towards practical partnerships.

Audu said Nigeria’s mineral resources and expanding market offered opportunities for German companies interested in the steel and metallurgical industries.

He said the ministry was committed to creating conditions for a competitive and technology driven steel industry, with potential benefits for infrastructure development, manufacturing, job creation and economic diversification.

The minister listed modern technology deployment, equipment manufacturing, mineral processing, steel production, engineering services, capacity development and development of local value chains among the areas being considered for cooperation.

He also expressed interest in having German OEMs participate in ongoing and emerging projects within Nigeria’s steel and metallurgical sectors.

According to him, the engagement could help identify specific partnerships capable of strengthening industrial development in both countries while deepening bilateral relations in the sector.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Steel Development, Amb. Nura Rimi, said the engagement was consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Rimi said the establishment of the Ministry of Steel Development reflected the Federal Government’s objective of revitalising the steel sector and using it as a driver of industrialisation.

Earlier, Onaa said the delegation was in Nigeria to consolidate opportunities for collaboration and investment in the development of the steel sector.

He added that the organisation had technology that could support raw materials processing for the cement and building materials industry.

THE ISSUES

The proposed cooperation covers more than steel production, extending to mineral processing, engineering, equipment manufacturing, technology transfer and development of local industrial value chains. German OEM participation could provide access to industrial technologies and equipment identified by the ministry as necessary for developing a more technology driven steel and metallurgical sector. The discussions also place local value chain development among the areas of interest, indicating an emphasis on building industrial capacity alongside investment and technology partnerships.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The presence of the German delegation in Nigeria demonstrates the growing interest of German industries in the country’s industrial sector.

“It also presents an opportunity to build sustainable partnerships that will deliver tangible benefits to both nations, –Prince Shuaibu Audu, Minister of Steel Development

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Steel Development, is committed to creating an enabling environment for a competitive, technology-driven and sustainable steel industry.

“Such an industry is capable of supporting infrastructure development, manufacturing, job creation and economic diversification,” – Prince Shuaibu Audu, Minister of Steel Development

“The organisation has the technology to support raw materials processing in the cement and building materials industry,” – Dr Chux Onaa, Head of VDMA German OEMs

WHAT’S NEXT

The ministry said it expects the engagement to lead to the identification of specific areas for collaboration and partnerships, including opportunities for German OEMs to participate in ongoing and emerging projects in Nigeria’s steel and metallurgical sectors.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria is seeking to turn its discussions with German industrial companies into practical cooperation across steel, mineral processing, engineering and equipment manufacturing. The proposed partnerships are also expected to support technology transfer and local industrial value chains.