Honda Slows Production of Civic, Accord

Honda is slowing production of Accords and Civics as car buyers continue to favor SUVs and trucks.

The Japanese automaker said it will temporarily idle a second-shift production line in August at its Marysville, Ohio, assembly plant. The shift is expected to resume production in several years.

Honda says the line being shut down produces about 55,000 vehicles a year, most of which are Accords.

In addition, some production of the CR-V small SUV in Marysville will go to a factory in Greensburg, Indiana, where production of the compact Civic will be reduced.

A company spokeswoman says that there will be no layoffs, but that Honda will offer voluntary buyouts to some employees.

Honda says the reduction also will affect production at its engine and transmission plants in Ohio.

