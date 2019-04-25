PTAD Commences Verification of 104,133 Pensioners

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) yesterday in Lagos started a nationwide verification exercise for all pensioners of treasury funded parastatals, agencies and institutions under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Its Executive Secretary, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor who started the exercise said a total of 104,133 pensioners and Next of Kin (NoK) of 270 federal funded parastatals, agencies and institutions under the DBS will be verified.

She said the exercise will help PTAD to validate inherited payrolls from various defunct pension boards and offices which was handling payment to pensioners under the DBS.

She added that it will also enable them achieve substantially reduced complaints from pensioners, ensure that only qualified, biometrically verified pensioners are on the database and payroll system, among others.

She said the exercise will cover retirees of Federal Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, Teaching Hospitals, Medical Centers, Power Holding Company of Nigeria, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Nigeria Postal Services, Research Institutes, and other Treasury of all federally funded Parastatals, Agencies and Institutes.

