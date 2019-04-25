SON Confiscates N300 Billion Worth of Substandard Products

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) yesterday said it seized fake and substandard products worth over N300 billion within the last one year.

Its Director-General, Osita Aboloma said top on the list of seizures were adulterated lubricants, electric cables and cylinders.

He spoke at a stakeholders’ forum on SON Act 2015 in Lagos.

Aboloma said the Act was a revolutionary document which the agency was deploying towards ridding the country of unwholesome products.

“The big hauls of seizures which the agency made recently are a testimonial that we mean business by harnessing to the fullest the enormous powers which the Act has accorded us.

“Within the last few months, we have confiscated fake and substandard products worth over N300 billion across the country.

“We have since embarked on arraignment and trial at various courts of some of the suspects linked with the impounded goods. We are not resting on our oars,” he said.

Source