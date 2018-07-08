Guinness World Record Breaker Chika Nwaogu, Releases Second Studio Album

Chika Nwaogu, a Nigerian gospel singer popularly known as St. Chika who recently broke the Guinness World Record of “the longest Officially Released Song”, joining the likes of Kaffy and DJ Obi has just released his second studio album “Gospel and a little love” which immediately skyrocketed to the bestseller list on Amazon on it’s first week of release.

St. Chika broke the world record with his 4 hrs, 2 minutes, 4 seconds long song titled “Power in the Name of the Lord“.

The 22 track album release came immediately after the gospel singer’s hit single higher hits a milestone of one hundred thousand streams on Spotify.

“Gospel and a little love” was first released on Feb 1, 2018 on digital stores like Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer and Google Play. It nows drops in the local markets in Nigeria.

The album features familiar hits like “Higher” and “Praise Him” from his first album “Feel the Gospel”, as his first album “Feel the Gospel” was never released in the local markets here in Nigeria, but was only available on digital stores.

It also contains songs like “Bless Me(ft. Mr Mike)”, his wedding hit single “My Mrs. Me”, Jeje (which peaked to the number 3 spot on the Salt FM UK charts in Jan 27) and “Jesus Only You (which also peaked at the number 5 spot on the Salt FM UK Charts in Feb 24).

It further features hit singles like “Paid It All” and “Number 1” which premiered on TransAfrica Radio, Africa’s 1st satellite radio station in 2017