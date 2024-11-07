Governor Makinde Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage For Oyo State Workers

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for state workers, as announced by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to Oyelade, a technical committee established by the state government recommended the new minimum wage, which has received the governor’s approval.

“The governor has approved the implementation of the N80,000 minimum wage, which will take effect once the committee, comprising government representatives and key labor officials, completes the necessary consequential adjustments,” the commissioner stated.

Oyelade also highlighted that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently ranked Oyo State as the most worker-friendly state in the Southwest, owing to a significant reduction in unemployment rates. He attributed this improvement to the state’s ongoing recruitment efforts across various sectors.

Additionally, Oyelade noted that since Governor Makinde took office in 2019, workers in Oyo have consistently received their salaries by the 25th of each month. The administration has also cleared gratuity backlogs from 2008 to 2015 for pensioners, with increased gratuity payments.