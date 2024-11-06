World Bank Approves $50 Million To Address Nigeria’s Nutrition Crisis

The World Bank approves a $50 million fund to combat Nigeria’s pressing nutrition crisis through the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) Project 2.0. The announcement is made by Ndiame Diop, the World Bank’s Country Director, during a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The ANRiN 2.0 project is part of the World Bank’s crisis response framework, aiming to improve nutrition outcomes for vulnerable populations across Nigeria. According to Diop, the initiative reflects the World Bank’s ongoing support for Nigeria’s nutrition efforts, emphasizing the importance of local government financing and international collaboration in tackling malnutrition.

Focus on Nutrition Education for Children and Adolescents

Trina Haque, the World Bank’s Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition, and Population, stresses the need for nutrition education, particularly for children and adolescents, as part of early child development. Haque calls for a broader rollout of educational initiatives aimed at addressing malnutrition from its roots, noting that such interventions are critical to long-term improvements in public health.

Vice President Shettima Launches N-774 Initiative for Localized Nutrition Solutions

Vice President Shettima introduces the N-774 Initiative, a locally-focused program designed to deliver nutrition interventions directly to Nigeria’s 774 local government areas (LGAs). The initiative builds on the progress of the ANRiN project, which is nearing completion, and reflects a shift towards community-driven solutions for nutrition challenges.

Shettima explains that the N-774 Initiative targets the unique needs of each local government area, integrating efforts across sectors such as education, agriculture, health, and social protection. The program aims to empower local communities to take ownership of nutrition interventions, ensuring sustainability and fostering long-term improvements.

“Malnutrition is a Nigerian problem that requires a Nigerian solution,” Shettima states, highlighting the government’s commitment to locally tailored and sustainable strategies. He also emphasizes that the initiative is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s focus on effective, localized nutrition interventions.

Political Will and International Partnerships Key to Success

Vice President Shettima underscores the importance of leveraging political will and international partnerships to address Nigeria’s nutrition challenges. He expresses confidence that the N-774 Initiative, supported by both federal and sub-national governments, will lead to meaningful improvements in community health outcomes.

“The Renewed Hope Administration is committed to achieving swift and impactful results through this innovative approach to nutrition intervention,” Shettima adds. “With sustained collaboration, we believe this initiative will drive significant improvements in Nigeria’s nutrition landscape.”